'Don't ruin a good thing': Lions OC Ben Johnson details decision to return

Allen Park — In his first public comments since withdrawing his name from head coaching interview opportunities, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson joined a podcast on the team's official website and detailed his experiences being considered for top jobs, the interview process and why he's more than happy to remain with the Lions in 2023.

Johnson was a candidate for three head-coaching jobs this offseason, interviewing with the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, and Carolina Panthers prior to removing his name from consideration. From the beginning of the process to its end, Johnson raved about the support of his boss, Lions coach Dan Campbell.

"Coach Campbell came in immediately when the requests started coming in and he was phenomenal through the whole thing," Johnson said. "He very much encouraged me to start exploring it, and was a great, supportive character, really behind the scenes for me to lean on. He's gone through it a few times and was really a great resource.

"More than anything, the experience was critical with finding out what types of questions are going to be asked in those types of meetings, getting to know some GMs, some owners. It was really a good, informational time."

When it came to informing the Lions he was coming back, Johnson said he couldn't stop thinking about attending a Garth Brooks concert at Ford Field early in his tenure with the franchise. In that moment, he was thinking the vibes in the venue could easily be matched by a home playoff game at the stadium.

But the truth of the matter is he's thrilled with all aspects of the current job.

"It starts at the top and I think it's trickled down," Johnson said, discussing the positive culture that's been cultivated by team ownership and football leadership. "This is as encouraged as I've been in my four years, with the direction of the Lions and where we're headed.

"You know what, there are so many things going on here, so many good people, coaches, players. I love the offensive staff, everyone we have on board there. I love the players. I love coming in to work everyday. Coach Campbell is incredible. So, end of the day, talking with my family, it just made sense. It made sense, don't ruin a good thing."

Johnson also joked the team's offensive line was reason enough to return. That group consists of three Pro Bowlers and a steady, reliable veteran leader at left tackle in Taylor Decker.

Johnson said he and his assistants are presently working through their self-scouting process. He also admitted that process has been painstaking, even if that's self-inflicted. At Johnson's direction, the group is currently managing to work through only 10 plays per hour. But the coordinator anticipates the diligence can pay major dividends.

"I think at the end of it, you're like, 'Holy cow? How much better can we really become?'" Johnson said. "It's across the board. It's not just one position group. It's the running backs, if we just tweak this or we ask them to do this a little different. Or with the offensive line, if this technique is just a little bit different. It all adds up.

"I think the staff certainly sees it and the challenge will be getting the players back in and learning from what we put on tape last year and take the next step. I don't know if it's reinventing the wheel and coming up with all these brand new plays. That's not it. The secret sauce is really the teaching and the executing a little bit better than we did a year ago.

"...We have to pick up where we left off at the end of last season, at least offensively, that's what I can speak to. I really, truly believe we can make huge strides as an offense over the next season, as well."

