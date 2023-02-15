ESPN's Todd McShay gives Lions two Power 5 defenders in post-Super Bowl mock draft

Despite some notable second-half improvements, the Detroit Lions still finished with the worst-ranked defense in the NFL last season, allowing 392.4 yards per game. So as the slew of national draft analysts project what the team will do with its two first-round picks come April, it should come as no surprise many will have the Lions double-dipping on upgrades for that unit.

Add ESPN's Todd McShay to that group. In his post-Super Bowl projection, posted Wednesday morning, he forecasted the Lions addressing both their defensive line and secondary with the No. 6 and No. 18 picks.

McShay started things off for the Lions with Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy, notably bypassing the opportunity to grab Kentucky quarterback Will Levis.

"I think Detroit sticks with Jared Goff and uses this pick on a porous defensive unit," McShay writes. "I considered a cornerback, but Murphy has a much higher grade than my CB1 — and the defense needs support at multiple positions. It couldn't stop anyone last season, allowing a league-high 6.2 yards per play. Adding Murphy's speed off the edge to a group that already includes 2022 first-rounder Aidan Hutchinson and surprise rookie standout James Houston immediately moves the defense forward."

As the saying goes, you can never have too many edge rushers. The Lions made considerable strides with the team's pass rush in 2022 with the additions of rookies Hutchinson, Houston and Josh Paschal, plus Romeo Okwara and Charles Harris, who led the team in sacks in 2020 and 2021 respectively, both remain under contract. But both veterans are also potentially cap casualties.

Murphy has an excellent frame for the position. He's listed at 6-foot-4, 275 pounds and he uses that to his advantage as a dominant run defender, something the Lions lack on the edge. Turning 21 years old in January, he's still a work in progress as a pass rusher, but still managed to tally 14.5 sacks and 76 total pressures the past two seasons for the Tigers.

Within his commentary on the hypothetical selection of Murphy, McShay notes the Lions' potential to move back, particularly with a quarterback such as Levis still on the board, offering an opportunity to add more picks.

Later in the first round, with the No. 18 choice, the ESPN analyst has Detroit taking Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo.

"Ringo is the fourth CB to come off the board in five picks," McShay writes. "There will be a lot of opinions about his game, but Ringo has a lot of upside. He has speed and length, and he's very good in press coverage. Plus, he hauled in two interceptions in each of his seasons at Georgia. Jeff Okudah has flashed the traits that made him the No. 3 pick in 2020, but even if he takes the next step, Amani Oruwariye is a free agent, leaving the other outside corner spot wide open."

Similar to most national-level analysis, starting cornerback Jerry Jacobs is omitted from the conversation. You could make the argument, particularly with the way the season ended, he's more trusted by the coaching staff than Okudah. Plus, Jacobs is under contract for longer.

Regardless, it doesn't change the fact the Lions could use an upgrade at the position, particularly with Okudah heading for free agency after next season.

Prior to slotting the Lions Ringo, McShay had Joey Porter Jr., Devon Witherspoon and Christian Gonzalez coming off the board at picks 14, 16 and 17. South Carolina's Cam Smith, another top cornerback prospect, heads to the Chargers with the 21st pick in his mock.

