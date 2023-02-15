Former Lions defensive back Stanley Wilson Jr. has reportedly passed away

Former Detroit Lions defensive back Stanley Wilson died earlier this month, according to TMZ. He was just 40 years old.

Wilson collapsed at Metropolitan State Hospital in Los Angeles County on Feb. 1. He was in the process of being transferred to the facility after being declared incompetent to stand trail for twice breaking into a Hollywood Hills home in August.

Autopsy results are pending toxicology, according to TMZ.

That incident was part of a string of post-career arrests, including three between 2016 and 2017. Twice Wilson attempted breaking-and-entering homes and was shot in the abdomen by a homeowner in one of the incidents. Wilson also tested positive for methamphetamine and was ordered to take part in a drug treatment program during that time.

The son of former NFL running back Stanley Wilson Sr., Wilson Jr. played collegiately at Stanford University. He was selected by the Lions in the third round of the 2005 draft and played three seasons with the franchise, appearing in 32 games and making nine starts.

Ahead of the 2008 campaign, Wilson suffered a torn Achilles in the preseason and never played in the NFL again.

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Justin_Rogers