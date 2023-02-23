Lions releasing Michael Brockers, clearing $10 million in cap space

With next month's free agency period rapidly approaching, the Detroit Lions are creating a significant chunk of cap space by releasing veteran defensive lineman Michael Brockers. A source familiar with the decision confirmed the impending transaction with the Detroit News Thursday evening.

The widely anticipated move clears $10 million off Detroit's books ahead of free agency, giving the team more than $20 million to work with to re-sign or add players to the roster in March.

Brockers came to Detroit via a trade with the Los Angeles Rams shortly after the team hired Brad Holmes to serve as general manager during the 2021 offseason. Coinciding with the move, the team quickly awarded Brockers a contract extension that both created some immediate cap relief and provided the veteran additional financial stability through guaranteed money.

Brought in to help establish a locker room culture for Detroit's new leadership regime, Brockers served as an important mentor to a number of the team's young defensive linemen. Ahead of the 2022 season, he was elected a defensive captain for his work in this capacity.

The Lions also hoped Brockers, a former first-round pick, would port over his on-field success in Los Angeles, particularly as an interior pass rusher. Unfortunately, that never came to fruition.

After seeing a precipitous drop-off in his ability to generate quarterback pressure his first season in Detroit, the team ultimately pulled the plug on his playing time, making him a healthy scratch much of the second half of last season, giving many of his snaps to the younger players he had been mentoring.

To his credit, Brockers didn't sulk following the demotion, continuing to quietly lead in the background. That included heading up a players-only meeting that several members of the roster pointed to as a key moment in the defense's turnaround down the stretch.

In two seasons, Brockers appeared in 22 games for the Lions, making 21 starts. He recorded 56 tackles and 1.0 sack.

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Justin_Rogers