Lions dip into college ranks, tap John Scott Jr. as new defensive line coach

Indianapolis — The Detroit Lions are hiring John Scott Jr., an accomplished and experienced college defensive line coach, to fill the team's recent vacancy created by Todd Wash's departure to Carolina.

Scott comes to Detroit after spending the past three seasons with Penn State, having previously worked at eight other universities, including two years at Arkansas, where he overlapped with Lions Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow. Scott also had a brief, two-year stint with the New York Jets, serving as a low-level defensive assistant from 2014-15.

Penn State coach James Franklin announced Scott's departure Monday night.

"I would like to thank John for everything he has contributed to our program over the past three years," Franklin wrote in a statement. "John is a great coach and also a great man. I am grateful for his friendship and the impact he has had on our student-athletes. This was a great opportunity for him in the NFL and I wish him and his family nothing but the best."

During his coaching career, Scott has sent 10 defensive linemen to the NFL, including former Lion Kerry Hyder and 2020 first-round picks Javon Kinlaw (2020) and Jayson Oweh (2020). In Detroit, Scott with work with a young group headed by Aidan Hutchinson, Alim McNeill, James Houston and Josh Paschal.

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Justin_Rogers