Matt Patricia angling for job with Broncos; Kenny Golladay cut by Giants

Indianapolis — It looks like former Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia could have one more chance to save his NFL coaching career.

New Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton, who passed on Patricia as a defensive coordinator, said he would consider adding him to the staff in a different role during a Tuesday media session at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

"We just got here. He and I are gonna talk this week, and I wouldn't rule that out, though. If that were to possibly come to fruition, it would be for a few things," Payton said.

"I'd certainly want to talk to (Broncos defensive coordinator) Vance (Joseph) and our defensive coaches, but I know Matt well enough to know how smart he is and what he can contribute."

Patricia's second stint with the Patriots came to an end after a disastrous tenure as offensive coordinator. He previously had six years of experience as a defensive coordinator before being hired as head coach of the Lions in 2018. With Detroit, Patricia's teams went a combined 13-29-1. He was fired in 2020.

Payton took over the Broncos job a few weeks back, opting to instead hire Joseph for the defensive coordinator role. On Tuesday, Payton shot down the idea that Patricia showed an interest in continuing his work on the offensive side of the ball.

"He's outstanding. I've known him for a long time. I think he's extremely talented," Payton said.

Golladay era ends

As one door opens for an old friend, another one closes.

The New York Giants intend to release former Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay on March 15, the first official day of the league year, according to a report from Adam Schefter.

Golladay, a former third-round draft pick by Detroit in 2017, looked like a home-run selection by former Lions general manager Bob Quinn. In four seasons with the Lions, Golladay caught 226 passes for 3,670 yards and 22 touchdowns, including a high of 11 in 2019, when he was a Pro-Bowler.

Following his breakout seasons with Detroit, he signed a four-year, $72 million deal with the Giants during the 2021 offseason with $40 million guaranteed and was never the same. In two seasons (26 total games), Golladay caught 43 passes for 602 yards and a single touchdown.

