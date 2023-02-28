Packers GM: Jordan Love is 'ready' to start and 'needs to play'

Indianapolis — Technically, Aaron Rodgers is still a Green Bay Packer.

But at Tuesday’s media session at the NFL Combine, general manager Brian Gutekunst sang a different tune about the future of his quarterback position than he has in years past.

Gutekunst, who said he hasn’t spoken with Rodgers since the quarterback’s “darkness retreat” aside from a few text messages, was less than convincing while talking about whether he wants the four-time MVP back in Lambeau.

“I think, obviously, our feelings haven’t changed about Aaron, but we need to have some of those conversations about our team, where it’s going, where he’s at, before we go forward,” Gutekunst said.

Still, it was less about what he said about Rodgers, and more about what he said regarding quarterback Jordan Love, the Packers’ first-round pick in 2020, that made it seem as though the team is finally ready to go in a different direction. Gutekunst said he “took (Love) for a reason back in 2020” and that Love is “ready and excited” to have a shot at the starting job.

“We’re excited about him,” Gutekunst said. “I’ve expressed to a lot of people that he needs to play. That’s the next step in his progression. He needs to play. Jordan’s done a great job working hard, so he’s doing everything we’re asking.”

Love made six appearances (with one start) for the Packers in 2021 and four appearances this past season. In very limited appearances in 2022, he was 14-for-21 for 195 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions.

“The confidence in (the offense), I guess, is the biggest thing,” Gutekunst said. “I think he was just making quicker decisions and just letting it rip a little bit more. … He didn’t get a lot of opportunity during the season to go out there and perform. When he did, we thought he executed very well.”

Rodgers, who turned 39 in December, had one of the worst seasons of his career to follow up a pair of MVP campaigns. His passer rating (91.1) was the lowest of his career since becoming a full-time starter. He threw 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions; he’s eclipsed 12 picks just once in his career, in 2008.

If Rodgers does come back, Gutekunst said it would be “fair to stay” the team will need to restructure his contract. The club also needs to make a decision on Love’s fifth-year option by May.

Smoke-screen season

The Chicago Bears are enjoying their status as the holders of this year’s No. 1 pick. With Chicago already having Justin Fields at quarterback — and this draft featuring a few top-flight signal-callers — there is an assumption that the Bears will try to maximize their value by trading back with a team that needs a quarterback.

Call it a smoke screen, call it hedging your bet — the Bears are not ready to publicly commit to not taking a quarterback with the first-overall pick, head coach Matt Eberflus said.

“I just think right now, all options are open. All options are open for us,” Eberflus said in response to a question about whether the team could stand pat and take a quarterback with the first pick.

“We have tremendous flexibility because we have that No. 1 pick, because we have all that … so I think that right now, we leave everything open and look at all options.”

This past season, Fields emerged as an electrifying playmaker, with serious potential to be one of the game’s best. He completed 60.4% of his passes, throwing for 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions with a passer rating of 95.2. He scored eight additional rushing touchdowns and ran for 1,143 yards, placing second on the NFL’s all-time quarterback single-season rushing list.

While he has some room still to grow as a passer, there’s no denying the ability Fields brings, which begs the question: Why would the Bears spend precious draft capital to bolster one of the team’s only strong positions?

The easy answer: They’re not, and are only publicly entertaining it to entice a trade-up to No. 1 from another team that is in search of a quarterback.

The more complicated answer — while unlikely: Eberflus and general manager Ryan Poles are genuinely concerned about the long-term outlook of Fields’ development as a passer/decision-maker, which Eberflus highlighted Tuesday.

Poles and Eberflus were hired by Chicago after Fields’ rookie season. If they do hang on to Fields, at least part of their futures will be tied to a quarterback they did not draft.

“Some of the conversations that we’ve had and we’ve talked about, obviously, at the end of last year, was really just to take what the defense gives you,” Eberflus said. “He’s obviously a tremendous athlete and can do a lot of different things. If we call a designed run, sure — you can run it there. Third down, situations like that, critical situations in the red zone, certainly do it there.

“But, when it’s first and second down, early in the game, let’s just take what the defense gives you and move on.”

Vikings GM: Jefferson extension a priority

With a massive extension looming for Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah was quite blunt about his plans.

“I don’t want to be the Vikings GM without this guy on my team, so it’s a priority,” Adofo-Mensah said.

In just his third NFL season, Jefferson made a case for being considered one of the NFL’s best. He caught 128 passes for 1,809 yards and eight touchdowns. He’s averaged 96.5 yards per game since entering the league, the most for any player in NFL history.

“When you have guys like that in your building, try everything you can to not let them out,” Adofo-Mensah said.

He was not so straightforward when talking about running back Dalvin Cook, the six-year vet who will turn 28 before next season. Cook has some incredible football behind him — but, as is often the nature of the position, the uncertainty regarding what kind of football he has in front of him will make his return to Minnesota a bit tricky.

Cook is owed a $14.1 million cap hit next season. The Vikings can save approximately $6-9 million off the 2023 cap by cutting him, depending on if the cut is before or after June 1. While that’s not much to save for a player who offers so much, the Vikings are currently more than $20 million over the cap and have the league’s third-lowest amount of cap space.

“In the NFL, you have a lot of constraints with the salary cap and different things, so (we’re) just trying to figure out how we can operate within those things,” Adofo-Mensah said. “Always starts with a great player and a great leader and we’ll go from there.”

nbianchi@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @nolanbianchi