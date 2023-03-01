Arrest warrant issued for top NFL draft prospect Jalen Carter for role in fatal car wreck

Indianapolis — Jalen Carter, the University of Georgia defensive tackle expected by many to be a top-five pick in the upcoming NFL draft, was supposed to speak to the media at the league's scouting combine on Wednesday. Instead, news broke minutes before he was scheduled to take the podium that an arrest warrant has been issued for his role in a fatal car accident, which killed former teammate Devin Willock and University of Georgia recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy.

The arrest warrant for Carter for misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing was issued by the Athens-Clarke County police.

"The investigation found that Chandler LeCroy, driver of the 2021 Ford Expedition, and Jalen Carter, driver of a 2021 Jeep Trackhawk, were operating their vehicles in a manner consistent with racing shortly after leaving the downtown Athens area at about 2:30 AM,” the department's press release said about the crash that occurred around 2:45 a.m. Jan. 15 on Barnett Shoals Road. "The evidence demonstrated that both vehicles switched between lanes, drove in the center turn lane, drove in opposite lanes of travel, overtook other motorists, and drove at high rates of speed, in an apparent attempt to outdistance each other. Investigators determined that alcohol impairment, racing, reckless driving, and speed were significant contributing factors to the crash. The case will be given to the Solicitor General’s Office."

A toxicology report included with the press release indicated that LeCroy's blood alcohol concentration was .197, more than twice the state's legal limit, and that her Expedition was traveling at 104 miles per hour shortly before the crash.

According to a report by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Carter initially left the scene before police and emergency personal arrived. He returned within two hours and was questioned by police about racing.

Carter issued a statement Wednesday afternoon in response to the arrest warrants.

"This morning I received a telephone call from the Athens Georgia Police Department informing me that two misdemeanor warrants have been issued against me for reckless driving and racing," the statement read. "Numerous media reports also have circulated this morning containing inaccurate information concerning the tragic events of January 15, 2023. It is my intention to return to Athens to answer the misdemeanor charges against me and to make certain that the complete and accurate trust is presented. There is no question in my mind that when all of the facts are known that I will be fully exonerated of any criminal wrongdoing."

Carter, the 6-foot-3, 310-pounder, was a consensus All-American for the national-champion Bulldogs last season, racking up 32 tackles, 3.0 sacks and two forced fumbles in 13 games. Coming into the week, he had been projected as the potential No. 1 overall pick in the draft.

Prior to the arrest warrant being issued, it had already been reported that Carter wasn't going to participate in the drill portion of the combine, with the intention of working out at Georgia's pro day later in March.

