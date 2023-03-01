In NFLPA survey, Lions training and strength staffs poll highly; nutrition offerings lag

In an effort to educate union members and identify areas of improvement for the league's 32 teams, the NFLPA conducted a poll of players regarding the conditions of team facilities. In the results, the Detroit Lions scored well in several areas, while also showing some areas its roster would like to see improvements.

The Lions ranked in the upper half of the league in treatment of families, travel, weight room and locker room conditions. The training staff and strength coaches also both scored well, earning grades of A- and B+, even though they ranked 17th and 22nd league-wide, respectively.

Where Lions players docked their employer was with the facility's food offerings, as well as the quality of the training room.

With the food, 59% of players felt there wasn't enough room in the team's cafeteria, while a significant percentage complained about the scope of food offerings, even though the team provided three meals per day.

With the training room, the Lions ranked among the least in the league with belief among players they employ an adequate number of certified athletic trainers and physical therapists, while the team is one of just four across the league without a steam room.

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Justin_Rogers