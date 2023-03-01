LB prospect Noah Sewell says it'd be a blessing to play with brother Penei in Detroit

Indianapolis — It's not difficult to see and hear the similarities between siblings Penei Sewell and younger brother Noah. Their relation comes through in their facial expression and the sound of their voices. Unless you're close to the family, you could have a difficult time telling them apart with your eyes closed.

Physically, that's a different story. Noah, the baby of the family, is significantly smaller than his older brother, the 330-pound offensive tackle who earned Pro Bowl honors last season, his second with the Detroit Lions. Of course, Noah is not small. In fact, the 250-pound linebacker who is in Indianapolis for the scouting combine, readying to join his brothers Penei and Nephi in the NFL, possesses an old-school, large frame for a position that has evolved toward smaller and faster players.

After three seasons at Oregon, Noah declared for the NFL draft, where he's expected to be an early-round selection come April. Despite having a down year, at least compared to his stellar 2021 campaign, where he racked up 114 tackles and 4.0 sacks, he still felt it was time to make the jump.

My decision came down to just my dream," Noah said. "I’m one step closer to my dream. I just thought it was my time. Just talking to my brothers, Penei and Nephi, they're in the league right now, and talking to them, they reassured my decision."

The youngest sibling, Noah admitted life could be rough growing up in the Sewell household. His brothers never took it easy on him, roughing him up and picking on him, but he credits those experiences with making him tough. And as he prepares to embark on his own professional career, he's looking to bring that toughness to the team that drafts him, while mirroring the intensity that has defined Penei's short time in Detroit.

"I really love watching that boy play," Noah said. "He really brings a lot of passion to the game. I mean, you see it. Every snap, every play, he brings a lot. I’m just trying to match that."

The sibling rivalry is also alive and well. Noah said if he and Penei ever matched up one-on-one, he'd win his fair share of reps. Noah, who played some running back and slot receiver in high school, also emphatically stated he has better hands than his brother, who famously caught a game-sealing pass in Detroit's victory over Minnesota last season.

In the market for upgraded depth at the position, the Lions met with Noah at the combine. He declined to elaborate on that interview, other than noting he made a joke to Detroit's decision-makers he wasn't at liberty to repeat. But one thing Noah won't hide is his desire to play on the same team as his brother, something the COVID-19 pandemic robbed him of an opportunity to do when both briefly overlapped at Oregon.

"If I do get drafted by the Lions, it would truly be a blessing," Noah said.

