Rising LB prospect Daiyan Henley touts QB vision, WR athleticism

Indianapolis — Daiyan Henley thinks quarterbacks are soft, but don't worry — he's allowed to say that.

He used to be a quarterback.

After a short stint at wide receiver, the 6-foot-2, 232-pound Washington State product is entering this year's NFL Draft as one of the more intriguing linebacker prospects on the board. He blends the processing of a quarterback with the physicality of a linebacker-safety hybrid. He knows how most wide receivers are going to try to beat him before the ball is snapped, because he's been in their shoes.

"I thought I had QB dreams," Henley said Wednesday morning at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

"Going from quarterback to linebacker prepares you in a mental way because you're dissecting the game the same way, if not a little bit more. Being a quarterback, you wanna look at different formations, coverages. You wanna see the front. So, coming to that linebacker position, it's more so about the eyes and being able to see different pulls from the line of scrimmage, so it definitely prepared me."

Henley abandoned those dreams of being under center when he "played like seven different positions" during his senior year at Crenshaw High School in Los Angeles. He enrolled at the University of Nevada as a wide receiver, catching just 17 passes for 232 yards during his first two seasons, before becoming a safety for one season.

He spent the rest of his college career at linebacker and transferred to Washington State for his final year, where he made a name for himself ahead of this year's draft.

"It's made me more versatile," Henley said of all the position changes. "Being a receiver is trying to be elusive, trying to be fast, quick and make those types of twitchy movements. As to linebackers, traditionally, just downhill, in-box type of movement. So, for me to be a receiver to linebacker, with so much in between that ... all those things are just kind of intertwined with my game."

Henley started to break out during the 2021 season, his fifth and final year with Nevada. The transfer to Washington State yielded even more significant returns. In 12 games, he made 106 tackles with 12 tackles for loss and had four sacks, three forced fumbles, two recoveries and an interception.

All of this experience has sharpened his instincts. When he's playing his best, he said, he's playing "thought-free." It's also turned him into quite the film buff — "I'm always looking at it from both sides of the ball," he said — which he's a "nerd" about.

"That part is where you get to learn the opponent. It's like playing chess," Henley said. "Once you get to understand the opponent, once you get to anticipate what they're gonna do, those are the best plays. Like those, I know he's pulling right now. I know I can push that gap and that's where the (tackle for loss) is gonna happen."

As the Combine gets underway, Henley looks like a late-day-two, early-day-three type pick. But, if his media availability was any indication, it's probably safe to assume that his one-on-one meetings with teams will only raise his stock.

"I want you to know that this is what I do. Studying the game is what I do. I want you to know I love this sport," Henley said. "But like, when it's all said and done, I can crack a smile, crack a joke every now and then, because it's a fun game."

Henley also said he would consider another switch to safety, should a team ask him to do that. He just wants to hit people and make plays.

"This is a physical sport, and it's not made for you to come out here and be soft, unless you're a quarterback, which I was for a second, so I kinda just trashed myself," Henley said.

"But even in that sense, I was always the guy who accepted the physicality of the game, so for me to be able to go deliver a hit, to go from the punching bag to hitting the punching bag, that's where I thrive right now."

