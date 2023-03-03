Former Belleville standout Merriweather on cusp of achieving unlikely NFL dream

Indianapolis — In hindsight, Romulus native Kaevon Merriweather wishes he would have started weightlifting earlier in his basketball career.

If he had, he probably would have found football a lot sooner — and who knows where he'd be now?

Merriweather, a safety out of Iowa, is one of only a handful of prospects at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis who claims a hometown in the state of Michigan. Simply by being here, he is, to some degree, beating the odds.

"I definitely take pride in it," he said. "There's me and two, three other people. We definitely had a lot of talent in my class coming out of Michigan. (That) I'm one of the few people here representing, is something I'm proud of."

In a Combine centered on comparison, these types of outsider characteristics can cause a prospect's confidence to take a hit. But, Merriweather's used to making a difference when nobody expects it.

As the story goes, Merriweather received a scholarship offer to play basketball before his junior year at Romulus High. He wound up with two offers total, from Western Michigan and Division II Ferris State. His mother started bugging him to take his training seriously. He played soccer and ran both cross country and track in high school, but nothing that would really bulk him up before college ball.

"Throughout high school, I was really just having fun and just enjoying my time, being with my friends and things like that," Merriweather said.

So, he figured he might as well kill two birds with one stone and join the Romulus football team. One year later, he was transferring to MHSAA football powerhouse Belleville, and less than a year after that, he had an offer from Kirk Ferentz to play football at the University of Iowa.

"Knowing where I'm at now, I probably would have started football a little earlier than I did," he said.

Though he ultimately got a single D1 football offer, it just so happened that it was the perfect situation for him. He was able to develop immensely in his time under Hawkeyes defensive coordinator Phil Parker. This past season, he came up with 34 tackles, three interceptions and two tackles-for-loss on the back end of a defense that ranked first in the nation in yards per completion (8.99)

"I think it shows the type of work ethic I have, someone who didn't really have that much of a football background, but I went in there, pretty much being a sponge for coach Parker and the older guys I had around me," he said.

Merriweather has a lot of love for his hometown Detroit Lions.

"I grew up a Detroit Lions fan. Man, it's incredible to see the turnaround," he said. "They had a building season this year, and I definitely think they're going to turn it around next year. They're just going to keep building off what they've done so far."

Despite the intrigue, Merriweather is projected as a Day-3 pick or UDFA. But hey, if he does go on to come out of nowhere and have a successful career, it wouldn't be the first time.

