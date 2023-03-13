Lions score cornerback help, reach agreement with Cam Sutton

Allen Park — Filling one of the team's biggest roster needs heading into free agency, the Detroit Lions have reached an agreement with Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton.

A third-round draft pick out of Tennessee in 2017, Sutton has spent all six of his seasons with the Steelers, appearing in at least 15 games each of the past five years. He moved into the starting lineup in 2021, starting 31 of 34 games in the past two seasons.

Listed at 5-foot-11, 188 pounds, Sutton is a versatile defensive back who has played both in the slot and outside for the Steelers. Primarily operating as an outside cornerback in 2022, he's coming off his best season. Targeted 71 times in coverage, he held opposing quarterbacks to a 50.7% completion percentage and 69.6 passer rating, while setting career highs with 15 pass breakups and three interceptions.

On the whole, the Steelers' pass defense ranked 19th last season, allowing opponents to gain an average of 222.3 yards per game through the air. The Lions, meanwhile, ranked 30th at 245.8 yards per game. Detroit actually had the more effective pass rush, generating pressure at a significantly higher rate — 23.2% to 17.4% — while finishing with one fewer sack.

The three-year deal is reportedly worth up to $33 million. Sutton will project as one of Detroit's two starting cornerbacks in 2023, playing opposite either former first-round pick Jeff Okudah or Jerry Jacobs.

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Justin_Rogers