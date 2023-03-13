Lions propose changes to NFL's penalty review rules, bringing back emergency QB

The NFL is weighing nine rules changes and multiple bylaw changes, including several submitted by the Detroit Lions. All three of the team's rules proposals have to do with altering the league's officiating system.

The first would see the league expand a coach's ability to challenge personal-foul calls. It's possible this gains some momentum with other franchises, given a number of controversies related to unnecessary-roughness calls on quarterbacks in recent seasons.

In addition to that proposal, the Lions have also suggested increased opportunities for teams to gain a third coach's challenge, as well as the expansion of the league's replay official's jurisdiction on penalty calls, as well as assistance spotting the ball and correcting the game clock.

Beyond Detroit's proposals, six other rule changes, submitted by five teams, will be considered.

Some will have no impact on the game, such as the Eagles' request that players be allowed to wear the number 0. Another suggestion from the Eagles, offering the opportunity to substitute an onside kick with a fourth-and-20 play from the 20-yard line, would be a drastic shift in how the game has previously been played.

Meanwhile, Houston offered a pared-down version of one of Detroit's proposals, requesting the replay official's jurisdiction be expanded only on failed fourth-down plays. Similarly, the Rams have asked that just roughing-the-passer calls be added to plays coaches can challenge.

Beyond the rule changes, the Lions have also requested an update to the bylaw that would allow teams to designate an inactive player as a third quarterback in emergency situations, only eligible after a team's first two quarterbacks have been ruled out.

The proposals will be discussed at league meetings later this month. If taken to a vote, the proposal must receive the support of 24 of the league's 32 owners (75%) to be adopted.

