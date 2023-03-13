Live updates: NFL free agency, Day 1

The Detroit Lions spent the hours before the NFL's legal tampering window opened Monday afternoon taking care of some in-house priorities. The team reached a new, two-year extension with veteran defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs shortly before taking care of six exclusive-rights free agents, including tight end Brock Wright and running back Craig Reynolds.

The legal tampering period, also known as the NFL's negotiating window, is the precursor to the start of the new league year Wednesday afternoon at 4 p.m., when contracts officially expire and free agents are allowed to join another team. In the meantime, agents and teams are able to negotiate and verbally agree to deals for pending free agents, although, in reality, some of this talk has been going on behind the scenes for weeks.

Throughout the day, we're going to aggregate many of the happenings around the league, and when relevant, explain how the transactions might impact the Lions.

Editor's note: Newest updates will be on top.

▶ 1:58 p.m.: Ok, coming up for some air after working through Cameron Sutton's pending deal with the Lions. Here are some of the other deals being reported from around the league:

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, three years, $67.5 million from the Raiders

49ers offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey, five years, $87.5 million from the Broncos

Raiders quarterback Jared Stidham, two years, $10 million from the Broncos

Jets quarterback Mike White, two years, up to $16 million from the Dolphins

Cowboys guard Connor McGovern, three years, $23 million from the Bills

Saints defensive tackle Shy Tuttle, three years, $19.5 million from the Panthers

Chiefs offensive tackle Andrew Wylie, three years, $24 million from the Commanders

Did you get all that? Most notably, from a Lions perspective, you get the sense of what it will cost for a quality backup quarterback. It begs the legitimate question, do you really want to see the team tie up $5 million or more in someone of the caliber of Stidham or White?

This is why the best solution seems be drafting and developing a backup behind Goff, potentially as early as the second round, where the team holds two picks.

▶ 1:26 p.m.: The defensive tackle market continues to move quickly. Following Daron Payne parlaying the franchise tag into a four-year, $90 million pact over the weekend, top free agent Javon Hargrave is cashing in with a four-year, $84 million deal ($40 million guaranteed) from the San Francisco 49ers, according to ESPN.

It's been a few years since Ndamukong Suh left Detroit for a six-year, $114 million contract with Miami. As the cap has gone up, the going rate for a star defensive tackle is now north of $20 million per season, with Hargrave and Payne joining Aaron Donald, Chris Jones, Leonard Williams and DeForest Buckner in that stratosphere.

▶ 1:05 p.m.: The agreements are coming in quickly, with Ravens guard Ben Powers on his way to Denver (four years, $52 million), return man Keisean Nixon returning to Green Bay (one year, $6 million), Broncos fullback Andrew Beck planning to sign with the Texans (two years, $6.75 million) and defensive tackle David Onyemata set to get three years, $35 million to jump from New Orleans to division rival Atlanta.

If you've been keeping up with our offseason coverage, you would know we had promoted Onyemata as a fit for the Lions, not only because of his familiarity with defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn from their shared time in New Orleans, but because Onyemata would have filled a need on the roster for more interior pass rush, having averaged nearly 36 quarterback pressures the past six seasons.

Alim McNeill led Detroit's defensive tackles with 29 pressures last season, although 10 came in one game.

▶ 12:30 p.m.: The first agreement between a team and a player from outside that organization was reported just 16 minutes into the negotiating window when the Chicago Bears reportedly agreed to a three-year, $19.5 million package with Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards.

Although the full details aren't yet available, it appears to be a good deal for the Bears, with multiple outlets, including Pro Football Focus, projecting Edwards would land a pact that would pay him upwards of $12 million per season.

Edwards can play all three linebacker spots and helps replace Roquan Smith, who the Bears traded last season. Edwards will also come much cheaper than Smith, who scored a five-year, $100 million extension from Baltimore this offseason, which included $60 million in guarantees.

Edwards' new deal also sets the table for Detroit free agent Alex Anzalone, who is viewed as a tier or two below in most free agent rankings.

▶ 12:25 p.m.: Prior to the negotiating window opening, the Atlanta Falcons agreed to a five-year, $105 million contract extension with guard Chris Lindstrom, who wasn't set to be a free agent until next offseason. The deal will make Lindstrom the NFL's highest-paid guard, by annual value.

Viewed as one of the best run blockers in the league, Lindstrom also allowed just nine quarterback pressures in more than 500 pass-blocking snaps last season. That production translated to the market-resetting deal for the former first-rounder.

The move is only relevant for Detroit because Jonah Jackson is set to enter the final year of his rookie deal. And while his next contract is not expected to come close to Lindstrom's extension, Jackson is in line for a significant pay raise with his steady play that earned him Pro Bowl honors in 2021. It should easily top $10 million per season, as long as he continues to play at a similar level next season.

Retaining Jackson could be tricky for the Lions, given they've already committed big money to Taylor Decker and Frank Ragnow, and will have to eventually play Penei Sewell, who has established himself as one of the franchise's top building blocks.

