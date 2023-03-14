Report: Detroit Lions adding second cornerback, agreeing to terms with Emmanuel Moseley

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions aren't messing around with the team's secondary, agreeing to a deal with a second cornerback in as many days. One day after coming to terms with Cameron Sutton, the team has agreed to sign former San Francisco cornerback Emmanuel Moseley, according to ESPN.

The one-year deal will reportedly be valued up to $6 million.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound Moseley went undrafted out of Tennessee in 2018 and has played his entire pro career with the 49ers. After spending most of his rookie season on the team's practice squad, he has been a starter much of the past four seasons, appearing in 44 games.

Playing primarily on the outside, he's flashed good ball skills, breaking up 33 passes and intercepting four, while limiting opposing quarterbacks to a passer rating under 70.0 the past two seasons.

Moseley was limited to just five games last season after tearing his ACL in October. In Detroit, he'll enter a competition for playing time with Jeff Okudah and Jerry Jacobs, Detroit's returning starters from last season.

Interestingly, Moseley was college teammates with Sutton at the University of Tennessee, overlapping three seasons in the team's defensive backfield. Moseley posted elite athletic numbers when coming out of college, running a 4.42-second 40-yard dash and leaping 38.5 inches in the vertical jump at his pro day.

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Justin_Rogers