Lions re-sign defensive lineman John Cominsky

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions have agreed to terms on a new two-year contract with defensive lineman John Cominsky, according to a source familiar with the negotiations.

According to the NFL Network, the two-year package is worth $8.5 million with the potential to earn an additional $1 million in incentives. It includes $4 million in guarantees.

A waiver addition from Atlanta last offseason, the Lions beat out seven other teams who put in claims. A fourth-round draft pick out of the University of Charleston (West Virginia), Cominsky spent three years with the Falcons prior to falling out of the new coaching staff's defensive rotation.

In Detroit, he slowly worked his way up the depth chart during last year's offseason program, carving out a significant role by the start of the regular season. He ended up being sidelined a month after needing surgery to repair a broken thumb early in the campaign, finishing out the year wearing a club on that hand.

For the year, Cominsky tallied 30 tackles and four sacks, both career-highs, finishing second on the team behind Aidan Hutchinson in total quarterback pressures.

"It's perfect, it's been everything," Cominsky said after the season. "All I needed was an opportunity, a full opportunity, an opportunity where I can start some games and be on the field for 40 or 50 plays because I feel that's where I'm at my best. Before I was plugged in 10 or 20 plays and I'm not able to show my full potential. So this opportunity has been perfect."

After the year, Cominsky, who earned the nickname The Commish from the coaching staff, made it clear he wanted to come back to Detroit.

"Yeah, the plan is definitely to figure something out where I can be here," he said. "There's all this talk about the culture and myself, it's just a perfect fit. Myself and the Detroit Lions organization, I think we're on the same page where we want to make something happen that I can be here next year. I love the guys in my room and this culture. I think this place helps me be my best, so we definitely want to be here."

Cominsky joins a growing list of pending free agents who have agreed to return to Detroit ahead of Wednesday's signing period. That group includes defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs, running back Craig Reynolds and linebacker Alex Anzalone. It's also being reported that defensive back Will Harris will return in 2023.

