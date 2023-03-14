Lions re-sign offensive tackle Matt Nelson

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions announced Tuesday they've re-signed offensive tackle Matt Nelson.

Initially signed by the team as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa in 2019, the Lions immediately converted Nelson from a defensive lineman to an offensive tackle. He spent his rookie year on the team's practice squad, before making the 53-man roster out of training camp in 2020.

Nelson started his first game in Week 14 of that season and would go on to start nine games as an injury replacement in 2021 (earning two additional starts as a tight end in a six-lineman formation). He played sparingly last year while battling a calf injury, seeing just 70 offensive snaps as a sixth lineman in heavy formations.

Nelson is positioned to compete for Detroit's swing-tackle role behind starters Taylor Decker and Penei Sewell. The team also has young tackles Darrin Paulo and Obinna Eze under contract.

