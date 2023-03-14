Live updates: NFL free agency, Day 2

And we're back.

As you might expect, there was a lot of movement on the first day of free agency, and we did our best to keep you updated throughout the day.

The Detroit Lions joined in the frenzy Monday, re-signing three of their own, linebacker Alex Anzalone, defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs and running back Craig Reynolds, tendering five exclusive rights free agents, and making a splash on the open market. And they reached an agreement on a three-year deal with Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton.

There's plenty more to come. We're still waiting on decisions from several Lions free agents, including running back Jamaal Williams, wide receiver DJ Chark and defensive lineman John Cominsky, who each figure to have a decent market for their services.

▶ 10:50 a.m. — We've posted an update on Matt Nelson re-signing with the Lions and will have another post coming shortly on how Sutton's contract agreement breaks down.

Around the league, the only new deal of consequence is a three-year, $24 million extension for safety Donovan Wilson in Dallas.

▶ 10:00 a.m. — Obviously things will continue to change quickly throughout the day (wide receiver Jakobi Meyers just came off the board with a three-year, $33 million agreement with the Raiders), but let's take a look at some of the best players who have yet to reach new agreements.

Quarterbacks: Jacoby Brissett, Carson Wentz, Marcus Mariota, Baker Mayfield, Gardner Minshew

Running backs: Miles Sanders, David Montgomery, Leonard Fournette, Devin Singletary, Kareem Hunt

Wide receivers: JuJu Smith-Schuster, Mecole Hardman, Allen Lazard, Adam Thielen, Odell Beckham

Tight ends: Dalton Schultz, Mike Gesicki, Austin Hooper, Hayden Hurst, Irv Smith Jr.

Offensive line: Orlando Brown, Taylor Lewan, Dalton Risner, Isaac Seumalo, Garrett Bradbury

Edge defenders: Leonard Floyd, Arden Key, Jadeveon Clowney, Justin Houston, Charles Omenihu

Defensive tackles: Fletcher Cox, Sheldon Rankins, Calais Campbell, Larry Ogunjobi, Matt Ioannidis

Linebackers: Lavonte David, Bobby Wagner, Leighton Vander Esch, Drue Tranquill, Denzel Perryman

Cornerbacks: James Bradberry, Rock Ya-Sin, Byron Jones, Marcus Peters, Byron Murphy

Safeties: Jorden Poyer, Chauncey Garder-Johnson, Taylor Rapp, Rodney McLeod, Julian Love

▶ 9:00 a.m. — In terms of overnight deals, the biggest one went to one of the biggest men available: Dalvin Tomlinson. The 325-pound nose tackle is leaving Minnesota for a four-year deal worth up to $57 million.

That's another blow to a Vikings defense that also had linebacker Eric Kendricks and cornerback Patrick Peterson reach agreements elsewhere. The NFC North foe did add edge rusher Marcus Davenport on the heels of Za'Darius Smith asking for his release last week.

As for this morning, the most notable agreement was another cash-in for a backup quarterback. Former Commanders signal-caller Tyler Heinicke will now provide insurance in Atlanta, netting a two-year deal with a maximum value of $20 million.

Oh, yeah, and Rams kicker Matt Gay is becoming the league's second-highest paid at the position (by average annual value), behind only Baltimore's Justin Tucker. The Colts are giving Gay a four-year pact worth $22.5 million. Given he's made 92.5% of his field goals in the past three seasons, the money makes sense.

