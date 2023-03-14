Structure of Cameron Sutton's contract agreement with Detroit Lions revealed

On Monday, it was reported the Detroit Lions had reached an agreement with Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton. The three-year pact was reportedly worth $33 million. The structure of that contract is now available through NFLPA records.

The deal includes a $10.9 million signing bonus and two voidable years, allowing that bonus money to spread out across five seasons, instead of three, for cap purposes.

In 2023, Sutton will carry a modest $3.28 million cap hit, the combination of a $1.1 million base salary and the $2.18 million proration of his signing bonus (one-fifth of $10.9 million).

Sutton's cap hit balloons to $12.68 million each of the two following seasons, with his base salary jumping to $10.5 million in 2024 and 2025.

The way the contract is structured, he is all but assured to be on the roster for at least two seasons. In 2024, $9 million of the $10.5 million base salary is guaranteed. And in 2025, the contract will still have $6.54 million in dead money, tied to the remaining cap hits from the signing bonus (three-fifths of $10.9 million).

Assuming Sutton remains in Detroit for the full duration of the contract, the Lions will still be on the hook for a $4.36 million cap hit in 2026, due to the prorated portions of the signing bonus attached to the two voidable years in the contract. That cap charge remains whether he re-signs with the team or not.

