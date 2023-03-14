LIONS

Structure of Cameron Sutton's contract agreement with Detroit Lions revealed

Justin Rogers
The Detroit News
On Monday, it was reported the Detroit Lions had reached an agreement with Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton. The three-year pact was reportedly worth $33 million. The structure of that contract is now available through NFLPA records.

The deal includes a $10.9 million signing bonus and two voidable years, allowing that bonus money to spread out across five seasons, instead of three, for cap purposes.

In 2023, Sutton will carry a modest $3.28 million cap hit, the combination of a $1.1 million base salary and the $2.18 million proration of his signing bonus (one-fifth of $10.9 million).

Sutton's cap hit balloons to $12.68 million each of the two following seasons, with his base salary jumping to $10.5 million in 2024 and 2025.

The way the contract is structured, he is all but assured to be on the roster for at least two seasons. In 2024, $9 million of the $10.5 million base salary is guaranteed. And in 2025, the contract will still have $6.54 million in dead money, tied to the remaining cap hits from the signing bonus (three-fifths of $10.9 million).

Assuming Sutton remains in Detroit for the full duration of the contract, the Lions will still be on the hook for a $4.36 million cap hit in 2026, due to the prorated portions of the signing bonus attached to the two voidable years in the contract. That cap charge remains whether he re-signs with the team or not.

