Breaking down details of David Montgomery's deal with Detroit Lions

Allen Park — New Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery's three-year, $18 million contract with the team includes a $4.5 million signing bonus, up to $500,000 in annual roster bonuses, while carrying a modest $3.2 million cap hit in 2023.

The Lions reached an agreement with Montgomery Tuesday night and are expected to officially sign the former Bears running back shortly after the new league year begins Wednesday afternoon.

The pact includes base salaries of $1.25 million in 2023, $5.25 million in 2024 and $5.5 million in 2025. For cap purposes, the $4.5 million signing bonus is spread evenly across the duration of the three-year contract, so $1.5 million per season. Additionally, Montgomery will earn $29,412 for each game he's on the active roster, giving him the potential to earn another $500,000 if he appears in every regular-season game.

Beyond the signing bonus, Montgomery's 2023 salary and $3 million of his 2024 salary are guaranteed. His cap hits will be $3.2 million this year, $7.25 million in 2024 and $7.5 million in 2025. If, for whatever reason, things aren't working out ahead of the final year of the contract, the team could sever ties with only the dead money being the remaining $1.5 million prorated portion of the signing bonus.

Contract figures are also in for defensive back Will Harris. He is receiving the veteran salary benefit, which allows teams to award players with four or more consecutive years with the franchise an additional $1.35 million that doesn't count against the salary cap.

The one-year deal will pay Harris a fully guaranteed $2.43 million. That figure consists of a $1.08 million base salary, the maximum $152,500 signing bonus allowed under the veteran salary benefit, plus the additional $1.35 million provided by the collective-bargaining agreement tool.

Harris, the team's third-round draft pick in 2019, will count just $1.32 million against the cap next season.

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Justin_Rogers