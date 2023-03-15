Former Lions RB Jamaal Williams reportedly joining the Saints

A day after the Detroit Lions agreed to a deal with his replacement David Montgomery, Jamaal Williams has come to terms on a three-year contract with the New Orleans Saints, according to multiple reports. While there had been reported interest from AFC Super Bowl contenders Buffalo and Cincinnati, it was the Saints who stepped in to secure the Williams' services.

Turning 28 years old next month, Williams is coming off the best year of his career, rushing for 1,066 yards and a NFL-leading 17 touchdowns. The move ends a two-year run in Detroit where he emerged as a fan and locker room favorite.

According to ESPN, the three-year pact is worth $12 million, including $8 million in guarantees.

In New Orleans, Williams will form a backfield tandem with five-time Pro Bowler Alvin Kamara. After seeing his snap count rise to above 70% the past two seasons, Williams should provide some workload relief for Kamara, replicating the power component previously filled by similar-styled rushers Latavius Murray and Mark Ingram in recent years.

The Lions are set to play the Saints in New Orleans next season, with a date for the matchup expected to be released sometime in May.

