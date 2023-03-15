Live updates: NFL free agency, Day 3

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions followed a busy Monday with an equally busy Tuesday, reaching agreements with several players, headlined by running back David Montgomery.

Within the NFL's two-day negotiating window, also known as the legal tampering period, the Lions retained some of their own top free agents — defensive linemen Isaiah Buggs and John Cominsky, as well as linebacker Alex Anzalone — while also reaching agreements with a trio of outside targets, Montgomery and cornerbacks Cameron Sutton and Emmanuel Moseley.

Starting at 4 p.m. Wednesday, contracts officially expire and players are permitted to sign with other teams. And just like the last two days, we'll do our best to keep you updated with the day's happenings around the league.

Editor's note: Newest updates will be on top

▶ 8:30 a.m. — Obviously, whether you're interested or not, everyone will be watching what happens with quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The expectation is the trade to the Jets will be finalized shortly, but with Rodgers, who really knows. What is known is that he's joining pal Pat McAfee's show this afternoon, so maybe this long, national nightmare will finally be coming to an end.

Among the deals reached overnight, the Titans came to terms on a three-year, $21 million pact with defensive lineman Arden Key. The Lions looked at him last year, even hosting him for a visit, before Jacksonville made a better one-year offer. Detroit ultimately landed Cominsky, off waivers, to fill the same role. Now, a year later, it appears everyone won with how things played out.

And in NFC North news, Minnesota has landed a new cornerback, reaching a two-year deal with former second-rounder Byron Murphy. That's a good get for the Vikings after losing Patrick Peterson earlier in free agency.

