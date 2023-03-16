Lions bringing back guard Graham Glasgow as Evan Brown agrees with Seahawks

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions are reuniting with a familiar face, agreeing to a one-year deal with offensive lineman Graham Glasgow.

A third-round draft pick for the franchise in 2016, the 30-year-old Glasgow departed in free agency in 2020 after receiving a four-year, $44 million contract from the Denver Broncos. He was released ahead of the final year of that contract earlier this week, saving the team $11 million in cap space.

Glasgow suffered a broken ankle at the end of the 2021 season, but he appeared in all 17 games for the Broncos last season, making 13 starts. In Detroit, he started two seasons at left guard, one at center and one at right guard.

The new deal is worth up to $4.5 million, according to an ESPN report.

The signing would seem to point to the Lions' intention to part with starter Halapoulivaati Vaitai. Signed to a five-year deal worth $45 million after Glasgow's departure, Vaitai has struggled with injuries during his time in Detroit, battling through a foot injury in 2020 and missing all of the 2022 campaign because of a back injury suffered in the preseason.

Releasing Vaitai would clear more than $6.5 million in cap space.

The other domino to fall Thursday was Evan Brown, who had filled in for Vaitai most of last season. An unrestricted free agent, Brown reportedly reached an agreement with the Seattle Seahawks moments after Glasgow coming back to Detroit went public.

Brown spent the better part of three seasons with the Lions. Appearing in just two games in 2020, he stepped in and started 12 contests in place of injured starter Frank Ragnow in 2021. That performance earned him a one-year extension with Detroit last season.

The initial expectation is Brown will start at center for the Seahawks.

