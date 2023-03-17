Lions re-signing kicker Michael Badgley

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions are keeping another piece from last year's team in the fold, agreeing to terms on a new deal with kicker Michael Badgley, according to the player's agent.

A midseason addition last year, Badgley stabilized Detroit's revolving door at the kicking position. Appearing in 12 games, he made 20 of 24 field goals for the team. In addition to going 4-for-4 in one game with the Chicago Bears prior to coming on board, he converted 85.7% of his field-goal attempts, including a long of 53.

Before signing Badgley, the Lions had struggled to find a replacement for Matt Prater, who departed in free agency ahead of the 2021 season. Initially, the team had Matthew Wright, Randy Bullock and Zane Gonzalez compete for the role, before claiming Austin Seibert off waivers before the season.

Seibert suffered a season-ending hip injury his first year in Detroit, leading to the team adding Riley Patterson off the Patriots' practice squad. Those two competed for the job last training camp, with Seibert emerging victorious in the battle, before suffering another injury.

Prior to joining the Lions, Badgley spent most of his career with the Chargers. In five seasons, he's made 81.7% of his kicks with a long of 59 yards.

