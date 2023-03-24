Report: DJ Chark leaving Lions for one-year deal with Carolina Panthers

The Detroit Lions' best remaining free agent has found a new home. According to the NFL Network, wide receiver DJ Chark has come to terms on a one-year deal with the Carolina Panthers.

Chark joined the Lions last season on a similar, prove-it deal. Things got off to a rocky start when he and quarterback Jared Goff struggled to get on the same page at the beginning of the season. And the situation was further derailed when Chark reinjured the ankle he had broken the year before, sidelining him nearly two months.

But, upon his return to the lineup, Chark provided the Lions with a series of strong performances, catching 21 passes for 388 yards and a touchdown the final six games. His final reception, a fourth-down conversion, sealed a primetime victory over the Green Bay Packers in the season finale.

"The past year has been incredible for me. Signing with Detroit and meeting the great people of that organization was huge for me," Chark posted Friday on Twitter. "Playing with my brothers and going from 1-6 to 9-8 was amazing!

"I believe transparency and honesty is everything. That being said this chance in Carolina is second to none! Can't wait to see what this journey holds for me!"

Chark joins a team undergoing a rebuild under new coach Frank Reich. Earlier this month, the Panthers traded the team's No. 1 receiver, D.J. Moore, to the Chicago Bears as part of a package that brought back the No. 1 pick in the upcoming draft. In addition to Chark, the Panthers also recently signed former Vikings standout Adam Thielen.

