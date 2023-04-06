Former Lions CB Alex Brown sentenced to jail time for 2021 accident

Former Detroit Lions cornerback Alex Brown has been sentenced for his role in a drunk driving accident that injured two, including former teammate Charlie Taumoepeau.

Three of the four original charges were dismissed after Brown pleaded nolo contendere in January to operating a vehicle with a high blood alcohol content. He was sentenced on March 31 to four months in Wayne County Jail, two years probation and fined $778.

The accident occurred in the early morning hours of Aug. 15, 2021, one day after Detroit's first preseason game. The police report stated Brown was driving the wrong way on southbound Interstate 75 at a high rate of speed when he struck a vehicle driven by a 27-year-old male. That person suffered leg injuries and had to be transported to a local medical facility.

Brown's passenger, Taumoepeau, suffered a neck injury and a broken leg in the accident. He had to be extracted from the vehicle with the jaws of life and was also transported to a local hospital after being placed in a cervical collar.

Brown was cut by the Lions shortly after the accident, while Taumoepeau was waived with a non-football injury designation, spending the year on the team's injured list after clearing waivers. He's currently playing for the Seattle Sea Dragons of the XFL.

