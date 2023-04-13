Lions look to improve on defensive line with new coach John Scott Jr.

Allen Park — If there's been a roster deficiency the Detroit Lions have yet to address this offseason, it's the team's subpar run defense from a year ago.

For all the improvements Detroit made defensively down the stretch of the 2022 campaign, stopping the run wasn't among them. The team allowed 5.2 yards per carry during a historically-bad five-game stretch to open the season, but also 5.2 yards per carry in the final 11 contests, after making schematic and personnel tweaks, which otherwise contributed to reduced scoring and the team's 8-2 record in the final 10 weeks.

Run defense starts up front, and so far, Detroit's only offseason moves with its defensive line and linebacking corps have been retaining their own free agents, most notably John Cominsky, Isaiah Buggs and Alex Anzalone. And while there's still the draft, where there's a strong likelihood the team finds some complementary additions, until they do, the issue remains a concern.

To date, the biggest change hasn't been with the personnel, but on the coaching staff. The team allowed defensive line coach Todd Wash out of his contract to join the Carolina Panthers and replaced him with John Scott Jr.

A former defensive lineman who briefly played in the CFL, Scott has been coaching for more than two decades, but mostly at the collegiate level. He did spend two years with the Jets in 2015-16, but only as a low-level defensive assistant. Most recently, Scott was at Penn State. There, he played a role in coaching one of the nation's best defenses. And important to Detroit's deficiency, the Nittany Lions were also one of the best at stopping the run, limiting opponents to 3.3 yards per carry last season.

Asked what makes a good run defense, Scott presented a simple formula.

"I think it's a combination of things," he said. "I think, you know, number one, it starts with being a great technician. I think it's being a great technician, having the right eyes, hand placement, good, proper footwork. You know, a lot of people think playing defensive line is not a technical spot. You can just go, you know, two big people running together and one guy wins. It's a lot more complicated than that.

"To me, it starts with an attitude and mentality," Scott continued. "Coach (Dan Campbell) has created that attitude and mentality here. Coach Campbell, you guys have seen him, how he works and just applying that to being a technician and finishing plays and things like that. So, I think it starts with the mentality. We have that here and we're just going to continue to work to be great technicians at what we do. I think that's a key for it. I know that's what helped us this year at Penn State."

With the draft right around the corner, it's expected the Lions will add more talent to the defense, particularly the interior of the defensive line. The team continues to do its homework on top prospects, including Georgia's Jalen Carter, and are also reportedly hosting Siaki Ika, a massive 335-pounder out of Baylor, for a pre-draft visit.

Coverage collaboration

It's often said an effective pass defense is the marriage of a team's rush and coverage. The Lions made notable strides in getting after the quarterback last season, but the team's coverage lagged behind. The 7.9 yards per pass attempt the team surrendered ranked 31st in the NFL.

To remedy that situation, the Lions went all-in on secondary improvements in free agency, signing smart, physical cornerbacks Cam Sutton and Emmanuel Moseley, as well as safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who finished tied for the NFL lead with six interceptions in 2022.

And while he won't coach any of those players directly, Scott knows the additions have the potential to provide a big boost to his guys up front.

"I just look at what we did last year at Penn State, I think we were fifth in the country in sacks and we were No. 1 in the country in PBUs," Scott said. "We had some pretty good corners. So when those guys can lock guys up, take them off the map, it gives us more time to get to the quarterback. And then flip-side, they know the way we rush they don’t have to cover for long. So, I think it works hand-in-hand. So, any time we get great people in the secondary, as a D-line coach, I’m very excited about that because that gives us more opportunities to get back there, and we just feed off each other."

Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. earned first-team all-conference honors and is expected to be a first-round pick this month. He could be in play for the Lions with the second of the team's two selections in that round, No. 18 overall.

Former foe turned friend

Scott will have the pleasure of coaching second-year defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson, who was a top contender for defensive rookie of the year last season after racking up 9.5 sacks, three interceptions and two fumble recoveries in his debut season.

It's a welcomed change of pace for the coach after experiencing Hutchinson's game-wrecking abilities while at the University of Michigan.

"I’m glad he’s on my side now," Scott said. "We had a tough one the last time I saw Aidan. I think we had six snaps on offense and he had three sacks to start the game. ...That guy is a high-motor guy, he was extremely productive in college. I’ve watched his games from the NFL, he still plays that way. I think the ceiling is as high as he wants it to be. He’s a talented guy and he works at it, so super excited to get with him and help him go where he wants to go."

