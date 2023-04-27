Lions take Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama running back, at No. 12 in NFL Draft

Allen Park — After trading back six spots in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions made a surprising selection, taking Alabama running back Jahymr Gibbs with the No. 12 pick.

A running back hadn't been selected higher than No. 24 the past five years, but Gibbs was the second back selected Thursday night, four spots after the Atlanta Falcons added Texas standout Bijan Robinson. Gibbs was a highly productive dual-threat back for the Crimson Tide, rushing for 926 yards on 151 carries (6.1 yard per carry) and chipping in another 444 yards on 44 receptions, scoring 10 total touchdowns.

Gibbs possesses a similar skill set to current Lions running back D'Andre Swift, who the team selected in the second round three years ago and is entering the final year of his rookie contract. In those three seasons, he's been a dynamic playmaker, but has struggled with injuries, missing nine games and being limited in several others.

The Gibbs' addition raises immediate questions about Swift's future with the franchise. Earlier in the month, the team traded their first-round pick from the running back's draft class, cornerback Jeff Okudah, after adding multiple defensive backs in free agency.

To get in position to add Gibbs, the Lions had made a deal earlier in the evening, shipping the No. 6 selection to the Arizona Cardinals. According to multiple reports, the Lions also sent the Cardinals a third-rounder (No. 81) and are getting back the No. 12 pick, which the Cardinals acquired earlier in the night, as well as No. 34 selection early in Friday's second round and No. 168 in the fifth.

Using the old Jimmy Johnson trade chart, the pick values are nearly identical. More modern value charts give the Lions a modest edge.

More:Live updates: NFL Draft, first round

The Cardinals used No. 6 to take Ohio State offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. Prior to the swap, the 2023 NFL Draft opened with two quarterbacks and a blockbuster trade. As expected, the Carolina Panthers selected Alabama's Bryce Young No. 1 overall, with the Houston Texans grabbing Ohio State signal-caller C.J. Stroud with the next pick.

That put Arizona on the clock, but Houston made an aggressive move into that slot, sending the Cardinals the No. 12 and No. 33 picks this year, as well as a first- and third-rounder next year. The Texans then used the No. 3 choice to add the draft's best defensive player, Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson.

The Indianapolis Colts followed up the Anderson pick by landing their own franchise quarterback, snagging ultra-athletic Florida dual-threat Anthony Richardson at No. 4. And with the pick before the Lions were set to be on the clock, the Seattle Seahawks selected cornerback Devon Witherspoon, who had been the popular choice mocked to Detroit ahead of the first round.

After the Cardinals drafted Johnson, the Las Vegas Raiders selected Texas Tech defensive end Tyree Wilson, the Falcons chose Robinson and the Philadelphia Eagles traded up one spot to grab talented but troubled Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter.

The Bears, after moving down a spot in the swap with the Eagles, added Tennessee offensive tackle Darnell Wright with the tenth pick. And with the final selection before Detroit was back on the clock, the Tennessee Titans made Northwestern's Peter Skoronski the third offensive lineman off the board.

In addition to the No. 12 pick, the Lions still hold No. 18 in the first round, as well as three selections (34, 48 and 55) in the second round.

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Justin_Rogers