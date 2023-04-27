Final Lions mock draft roundup: Witherspoon favored at No. 6; others in the mix

With the first round of the draft upon us, we rounded up 50 mock drafts to get a sense for what analysts are thinking the Detroit Lions will do with their two selections.

Let's start with the No. 6 choice.

Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois (34)

▶ Mel Kiper | ESPN, Daniel Jeremiah | NFL.com, Peter Schrager | NFL.com, Charles Davis | NFL.com, Eric Edholm | NFL.com, Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz | USA Today, Jason La Canfora | Washington Post, Chris Trapasso | CBS Sports, Charles McDonald | Yahoo, Kevin Hanson | Sports Illustrated, Dane Brugler | The Athletic, Vinnie Iyer | The Sporting News, Rob Rang | Fox Sports, Mike Florio | Pro Football Talk, Evan Silva | Establish the Run, Brandon Donahue| Sharp Football, Trevor Sikkema | Pro Football Focus, Adam Caplan | Pro Football Network, Danny Kelly | The Ringer, Brentley Weissman | The Draft Network, Rob Maaddi | The Associated Press, Sam Farmer | Los Angeles Times, Albert Breer | Sports Illustrated, Will Brinson | CBS Sports, Rick Spielman and Mike Tannenbaum | 33rd Team, Jeff Ratcliffe | FTN Fantasy, Steve Serby | New York Post, Brad Menendez | Draft Countdown, Charlie Campbell | Walter Football, Brad Biggs | Chicago Tribune, Benjamin Albright | Sportsnaut, Ben Raven | MLive, Kyle Meinke | MLive, Dave Birkett | Detroit Free Press

Thoughts: I had a strong sense Witherspoon was going to be the popular choice, but didn't fully anticipate how overwhelming a favorite he'd be in final projections.

There will be people who don't love the positional value or aren't enamored with Witherspoon's physical traits, but there's little denying his production at Illinois. And it's his on-field demeanor, his feisty competitiveness, that has everyone connecting the logical dots to the team that has built its identity on grit.

Witherspoon thrives in man coverage, particularly when pressing at the line of scrimmage. He's also smart and has a good feel for the game, putting himself into position to regularly challenge throws. He allowed fewer than 36% of passes his direction to be completed in 2022, finishing with 14 defenses and three interceptions.

Tyree Wilson, Edge, Texas Tech (5)

▶ The Athletic Staff, Doug Farrar | USA Today, Keith Sanchez | The Draft Network, Tim Twentyman | DetroitLions.com, Mike O'Hara | DetroitLions.com

Thoughts: The large majority of mocks that have the Lions selecting Witherspoon project Wilson to be off the board by the time they're on the clock at No. 6. But if he's still available, yeah, it's a good fit. The Red Raiders' standout has great size and even better length, allowing him to effectively set an edge against the run and disrupt the pocket in a variety of ways when rushing the passer.

There are plenty of high-ceiling comparisons for Wilson's skill set, but to put it into Lions terms, he has the makings of a more-athletic version of Romeo Okwara, who Wilson would eventually replace. Okwara has been a solid player for the Lions, including a 10.0-sack season in 2020, but Wilson has the ability to produce at or near that level annually.

The lingering concern is a foot injury that ended Wilson's 2022 season, requiring surgery and keeping him from participating in the combine or his pro day. Injuries to that part of the body can be tricky, and the Lions need to be certain about his recovery and long-term prognosis in order to avoid another Levi Onwuzurike situation.

Will Anderson, Edge, Alabama (4)

▶ Todd McShay | ESPN,Pro Football Focus staff, Jeff Risdon | Draft Wire, Nick Gaurisco | Action Network

Thoughts: The thought Anderson could be available to the Lions still feels inconceivable, but it's an idea that's gained a little bit of momentum as the draft has neared. And if it played out this way, it's one of those run-don't-walk-to-the-podium situations.

Previously considered the No. 1 talent in this class, Anderson might never reach the multi-time All-Pro ceiling of a Von Miller or T.J. Watt, but the Alabama standout has an exceptionally high floor. Anderson is a little undersized, but at 6-foot-3, 255 pounds, it's not a major concern. And his ability to affect the pocket is beyond undeniable after racking up a staggering 207 quarterback pressures across three seasons with the Tide.

Paired with Aidan Hutchinson, Anderson would give the Lions one of the best edge-rushing tandems in the league for years to come.

Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon (3)

▶ Colton Pouncey and Nick Baumgardner | The Athletic, Ryan Fowler | The Draft Network, Damian Parson | The Draft Network,

Thoughts: There's been a healthy debate about whether Witherspoon or Gonzalez is the top cornerback prospect in this draft. If football was played on paper, there would be no question the nod would go to the latter.

Gonzalez looks to have been built in a lab at 6-foot-1, 197 pounds. Add to that his elite speed and leaping ability and you have the prototype for the position. And while he didn't demonstrate the same shut-down abilities Witherspoon did last season, Gonzalez was very good and flashed all-important playmaking ability, coming down with the first four interceptions of his college career.

The size and athleticism would be a fit anywhere, particularly if you have confidence in your coaching staff's ability to sharpen Gonzalez's technique to reduce inconsistencies. But if you're looking for the separator when trying to project the best fit for Detroit, it's likely going to be Witherspoon's demeanor. He's more aggressive and fundamentally sound in all aspects of his game, including run support and tackling.

Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia (3)

▶ Bucky Brooks | NFL.com, Justin Melo | The Draft Network, Jack McKessey | The Draft Network,

Thoughts: No prospect has been more discussed than Carter in the days and weeks leading up to the draft. There's little need to go over the details at this point. It boils down to this: He's a tremendous talent at a position of need, but has multiple red flags relating to his character.

We've held the opinion that the Lions will pass on Carter if he's available because the player doesn't appear to be a culture fit. There are some similarities to Nick Fairley, Detroit's first-round choice in 2011. He wasn't supposed to be available that late in the draft, but dropped because of similar character concerns.

Those ended up playing out in Detroit. Even though he had flashes of dominance, he struggled with his work ethic and weight management. After four years, the Lions had enough and unceremoniously moved on.

Everyone knows what Detroit's current regime is about, and lack of dedication is something that's not tolerated.

Peter Skoronski, OL, Northwestern (1)

Connor Orr | Sports Illustrated

Thoughts: A few weeks earlier, we would have been more open to this idea. But after restructuring the contract of Halapoulivaati Vaitai and signing Graham Glasgow, the short-term need for an offensive lineman has evaporated.

Yes, there's still a long-term need at guard, but it's not like drafting a cornerback or defensive end, who can be immediately squeezed into a rotation. If the Lions drafted Skoronski, there's a good chance they get no snaps out of the rookie without an injury or two ahead of him on the depth chart.

Let's move on to pick 18, where no one should be surprised to see far more varied opinions.

Calijah Kancey, DT, Pitt (11)

Jeremiah, Edholm (trade down to 31), La Canfora, Trapasso, Sikkema, Maaddi, Ratcliffe, Raven, Birkett, O'Hara, McShay

Quick thoughts: The Lions definitely need a defensive tackle, but Kancey is a peculiar fit. I think there's a desire to draw a line from general manager Brad Holmes' background with Aaron Donald in Los Angeles, but even though Kancey is as athletic as they come, his unprecedented arm length for the position is concerning.

He might end up being a pass-rush specialist, which carries even less valuable to the Lions, given they have multiple edge rushers (John Cominsky, Josh Paschal and Hutchinson) who can slide inside in obvious passing situations.

Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas (6)

Hanson, Breer, The Athletic staff, Orr, McKessey, Melo

Quick thoughts: The best back in the draft and best prospect at the position since Saquon Barkley, it would signal a full-fledged commitment to the ground game, as well as a true best-player-available strategy. Robinson is a big-framed back with elite athletic traits, rare elusiveness and above-average pass-catching ability. His addition would likely signify the end of D'Andre Swift's time in Detroit.

Myles Murphy, Edge, Clemson (4)

Schrager, Biggs, Meinke, Parson

Quick thoughts: Big-framed edge rusher who is one of the youngest options in the draft, but has three years of starting experience under his belt. A better run defender than pass rusher, he has potential to be developed in that latter area.

Lukas Van Ness, Edge, Iowa (4)

Brugler, Serby, Menendez, Fowler

Quick thoughts: A wrecking ball off the edge for Iowa, Van Ness might not have started for the Hawkeyes, but he has the frame to set a hard edge against the run and the power and athleticism to crush the pocket with a bull rush. With the development of additional pass-rush moves, he could easily be a double-digit sack producer.

Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland (4)

Florio, Risdon, Gaurisco, Brooks

Quick thoughts: Recognizing Detroit's long-term need, several mockers slotted the team the best cornerback available after addressing a different position at No. 6, except for Florio, who oddly had the Lions double-dipping at the position in the first round.

Banks is the most premium of athletes with experience playing both man and zone coverage schemes, but he lacks the technique and playmaking confidence of some of the other top players at the position. He's more of a developmental project than Witherspoon or Gonzalez, but with a similarly high ceiling. To his credit, Banks is probably the best tackling corner in this class.

Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah (4)

Davis, Iyer, Caplan, Weissman

Quick thoughts: The Lions could certainly use an upgrade at tight end, but fans will be reluctant to see the team use another first-round pick on the position. Kincaid is viewed as the top pass-catching prospect, thanks to his advanced route running and exception ball skills. He has the potential to develop into a Pro Bowl-caliber split end who probably won't give you much as a blocker.

Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame (4)

Kiper, Rang, Middlehurst-Schwartz, Silva

Quick thoughts: Sticking with the theme, Mayer is bigger, more well-rounded and more physical than Kincaid. His competitiveness and demeanor are more likely to grab the attention of Lions coach Dan Campbell, who played the game with a similar mindset, although he lacked Mayer's ability to produce at a high level in the pass game.

Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee (2)

Donahue, Spielman and Tannenbaum

Quick thoughts: No one is projecting the Lions to take a QB at No. 6, but, in Hooker, the team could really strengthen its backup spot and add a potential long-term challenger to starter Jared Goff. One of the top producers in college football the past two seasons, Hooker has dual-threat ability, is accurate at all levels and avoids big mistakes. He'd likely be in the conversation as a top-five pick if he wasn't 25 years old and coming off a torn ACL.

Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson (2)

Kelly, Pouncey and Baumgardner (trade down to No. 25)

Quick thoughts: More of a traditional three-down defensive tackle compared to Kancey, Breese was a five-star recruit and previously viewed as a likely top-10 draft pick before injuries took their toll on his college career. There's untapped potential here, for sure, but it might take a couple years to start seeing those fruits, assuming he can stay healthy.

Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama (2)

Campbell, Brinson (trade down to 31)

Quick thoughts: Gibbs is an explosive, one-cut back who can do plenty of damage both carrying the ball or running a route out of the backfield. There's a significant overlap with Swift's skill set, and just like a potential Robinson selection, would point to the Lions being prepared to move on from their oft-injured back.

Nolan Smith, Edge, Georgia (1)

McDonald

Quick thoughts: Smith is an undersized, but tough and physical edge rusher with elite athletic traits. Given his immense talents, there was a concerning lack of pass-rush production at Georgia, which can only partially be attributed to scheme. There's a healthy ceiling here, but also a relatively low floor for a first-rounder. The NFL.com comp to Samson Ebukam says it all. The former fourth-rounder is a good player, but he's never recorded more than 5.0 sacks in a season.

Peter Skoronski, OL, Northwestern (1)

Farmer

Quick thoughts: It might be too rich to draft Skoronski at No. 6, given Detroit's lack of an immediate need along the offensive line, but if he's somehow still there at No. 18, he would offer tremendous value as a long-term solution at right guard, with the flexibility to play offensive tackle.

Steve Avila, OG, TCU (1)

Albright

Quick thoughts: An outstanding guard prospect, who is surprisingly athletic given his 330-pound frame, Avila didn't display the rare dominance of an interior lineman to justify being selected this early. He'd make much more sense for the Lions with one of the team's two second-round picks.

Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU (1)

Sanchez

Quick thoughts: The Lions lack size at receiver after letting DJ Chark go in free agency and cutting Quintez Cephus following his suspension for gambling. Johnston would replace that void in the lineup, while bringing some needed playmaking to Detroit's offense, particularly after the catch. If he was more reliable on 50/50 balls downfield, he'd likely be the first receiver drafted.

Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State (1)

Twentyman

Quick thoughts: Similar to the group who slotted Detroit Banks, Porter Jr. would be a high-end cornerback prospect to fill a long-term need at No. 18. Big and ultra-physical, he plays a different position than his All-Pro dad, but with a similar mentality.

Brian Branch, DB, Alabama (1)

Pro Football Focus staff

Quick thoughts: Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn has an affinity for safeties who can defend the slot. The team reunited the coach with C.J. Gardner-Johnson in free agency this offseason to fill that role, but that's a one-year deal. Branch could be the long-term solution. Smart, fluid and a ballhawk, he'd be a good fit for the Lions, even if he wouldn't see the field much as a rookie.

Jordan Addison, WR, USC (1)

Farrar

Quick thoughts: Another receiver, but certainly not a big-framed option like Johnston. Addison is rail thin, but a great route runner who produced huge numbers in college. Like Amon-Ra St. Brown, Addision has the route running smarts to be a quarterback's best friend, but it's a weird fit for what the Lions currently need, both short- and long-term.

