What they're saying: Lions select Jahmyr Gibbs at No. 12 in NFL Draft

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions broke a couple of unwritten draft rules with their selection of Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs at No. 12 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft Thursday night.

And social media has been letting Brad Holmes and Co. hear about it.

After trading down from No. 6, the Lions at No. 12 selected a running back with a first-round pick — a taboo draft choice in this day and age — and didn't even get the consensus No. 1 player at the position. Bijan Robinson went to the Atlanta Falcons at No. 8.

Here's what Twitter had to say about the Lions' selection.