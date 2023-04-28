Lions open Day 2 of NFL Draft by taking Iowa TE Sam LaPorta in second round

Allen Park — Goodbye, Iowa tight end. Hello, Iowa tight end.

Six months after the Detroit Lions shipped T.J. Hockenson to division rival Minnesota at the trade deadline, the team found a replacement from the same college. For the second time in as many days, the Lions drafted a player out of the University of Iowa, using the No. 34 pick to select tight end Sam LaPorta on Friday.

"The standard is certainly set and I'm walking into the building with coach (Dan) Campbell, 10 years in the league," LaPorta said. "The coach knows how to win and his standards and expectations are going to be really high. That's something I look forward to, always chasing those expectations, reaching them and pushing them higher every year, again and again."

A two-year starter at Iowa, the 6-foot-3, 245-pound LaPorta caught 111 passes for 1,327 yards and four touchdowns during that stretch. Off the field, coach Kirk Ferentz compared the tight end's intangibles and leadership qualities to linebacker Jack Campbell, who the Lions drafted a day earlier at No. 18 overall.

"He is a tremendous football player, better guy," Ferentz said earlier this month. "I've told the NFL people that will listen, don't make the same mistake we almost made. He may not be 6-5, but he's a heck of a football player, outstanding tight end, outstanding player, unbelievable temperament, just loves to compete. He's coming off an injury and plays in the bowl game.

"Talk about an anti-2022 college football player. He's on the other end of the spectrum. He never even thought about not playing. We weren't sure he should. We were like, 'Are you sure you don't want to think about this?' That's just how he's wired. That's rare in this day and age. I'm not giving commentary on anybody else. That will continue to serve him well. He's an unbelievable football player and great guy, really good guy."

The Lions had picked up the No. 34 pick on Thursday night in a trade with the Arizona Cardinals that featured Detroit dropping back from No. 6 to No. 12, where they selected Alabama running back Jahymr Gibbs.

In Detroit, LaPorta will join a young group that will be under the direction of new position coach Steve Heiden, a third-round pick in 1999 who played 11 seasons with the Chargers and Browns. The team is returning Brock Wright, Shane Zylstra and last year's fifth-round pick James Mitchell. That trio combined for 40 receptions, 389 yards and nine touchdowns, part of a franchise single-season record dozen from the position last year.

The latest in a string of quality tight ends to come out of Iowa, including Hockenson and 49ers All-Pro George Kittle, LaPorta is honored to be the next to carry the torch for the program.

"It's really cool to sort of be the next guy," LaPorta said. "I showed up as a freshman and was just hoping I could sneak out on to the field. Four years later, I leave the University of Iowa and I feel like I'm right up there with the names of T.J. Hockenson, Dallas Clark and Noah Fant. That's something I'm really proud of."

Prior to Detroit's first second-round selection, the Pittsburgh Steelers drafted son of former linebacker Joey Porter, cornerback Joey Porter Jr. And the Tennessee Titans traded up eight spots for quarterback Will Levis.

After the LaPorta selection, the Las Vegas Raiders moved up to No. 35 to grab Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer, who had been widely projected as a first-round pick. The Green Bay Packers also added a tight end early in the second round, taking Oregon State's Luke Musgrave at No. 42.

