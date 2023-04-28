Get to know new Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch

Birthplace: Fayetteville, Ga.

High School: Sandy Creek (Tyrone, Ga.)

College: Alabama

A one-year starter who played the Star position — a hybrid safety/linebacker role — in Nick Saban's defense.

A four-star recruit, he went from playing a reserve role to starting 13 games last season, earning first-team All-American honors after racking up 90 tackles (14.0 for a loss), 3.0 sacks, seven pass breakups and a pair of interceptions. An excellent open field tackler, he whiffed just three times in three seasons, according to Pro Football Focus.

Branch saw extensive playing time in the slot and has been projected as a nickel cornerback by many analysts. He was also a regular on Alabama's special teams, both on the team's coverage and return units. He was frequently mocked as a first-round pick leading up to the draft and he was the first safety selected in the 2023 draft.

Viewed as a better football player on tape than athletic tester, Branch still performed well in a couple drills leading up to the draft, including the broad jump and his 10-yard split in the 40-yard dash, highlighting the player's explosiveness.

He attended the same high school as Lions Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson, setting Sandy Creek's interception record. He also played receiver for the school. As a senior, he earned his division's Ironman of the Year, given to the best two-way player.

Quotable: "Plug-and-play defensive back with every ingredient necessary to become a high-performing starter early in his career. Branch has primarily handled nickel coverage at Alabama but has the range and instincts for single-high or split safety looks. He’s quick, fast and strong with the ability to match up with shifty slots, bigger possession receivers and pass-catching tight ends. He’s urgent and has a mind for the game. He takes playmaking angles into the throwing lane but does have a tendency to play it a little safe from off-man coverage. There are areas where he can improve but no real weaknesses, which could make him one of the safest picks in the draft." — Lance Zeirlein, NFL.com