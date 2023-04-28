Get to know new Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker

Birthplace: Greensboro, North Carolina (Age: 25)

High School: Dudley High School

College: Tennessee

At 25 years old, Hooker is one of the older quarterback prospects in this year's NFL Draft. He's also one of the most intriguing. After getting redshirted his freshman year at Virginia Tech, Hooker transferred to Tennessee after three seasons with the Hokies. He became a Volunteer as the backup to former Michigan quarterback Joe Milton, but eventually took over the starting job for 11 games in 2021 before fully coming into his own this past season.

In 2022, Hooker led the Volunteers to the nation's top-ranked offense (525.5 yards per game) behind an average of 326.1 passing yards before tearing his ACL in a late November loss to South Carolina. In 11 starts prior, Hooker completed 69.6% of his passes and had a 27-2 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

More:Lions trade back twice, score Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker early in third round

Hooker's most memorable performance with the Vols came in came in an instant classic against a pair of new Lions teammates. Hooker was 21-for-30 passing for 385 yards and five touchdowns as undefeated Tennessee downed No. 3 Alabama in Rocky Top, 52-49.

Quotable: "Hooker’s age and ACL tear will be starting points for many draft conversations, but the most important question to be answered is whether he can thrive outside of the Tennessee offense. Hooker was frequently a half-field reader, which means he could lean on spacing, speed and/or route combinations to make life easier. He’s more accurate outside the numbers than between the hashes and his deep ball placement was much more uneven than expected. However, Hooker plays with excellent poise and footwork as a pocket passer. He will make quarterback coaches and play-callers happy with his adherence to keeping plays on schedule." — Lance Zeirlein, NFL.com

nbianchi@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @nolanbianchi