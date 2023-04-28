Get to know new Lions tight end Sam LaPorta

Birthplace: Highland, Illinois (Age 22)

High School: Highland High School

College: Iowa

After making All-Big Ten honorable mention as a sophomore, LaPorta, a former three-star recruit out of high school, was extremely productive as a receiver over his last two seasons at Iowa, a school known for producing tight ends, including All-Pro George Kittle (San Francisco) and former Detroit Lions first-rounder T.J. Hockenson (Minnesota).

LaPorta (6-foot-3, 245 pounds), a former basketball player, caught 53 passes for 670 yards and three touchdowns as a junior and 58 for 657 and one touchdown as a senior. His 1,786 receiving yards ranks 14th in Iowa history. He is first in receptions and second in receiving yards among all Iowa tight ends. In 2021, he led all Big Ten tight ends in receptions (53), yards (670), yards after catch (299), yards after contact (206) and catches of 15 or more yards (18). LaPorta, like new Lions teammate Jack Campbell, was voted a team captain.

LaPorta's biggest college performance came in a Citrus Bowl loss to Kentucky to close the 2021 season. LaPorta caught seven passes for 122 yards and a touchdown as the Hawkeyes fell short, 20-17.

Quotable: From an anonymous scout via The Athletic's Dane Brugler: “Sam isn’t quite (Noah) Fant or (T.J.) Hockenson, but he’s tougher than both of them. … He competes like (George) Kittle.”

