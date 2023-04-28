How national analysts graded the Lions' first-round picks: A sampling

For the Detroit Lions, the picks are in for the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, and so are a slew of instant grades from national analysts.

For the most part, they were unkind.

After trading down from No. 6, the Lions pulled a stunner at No. 12 that surprised even the draftee, taking Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs. They followed that by selecting Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell at No. 18.

Much of the criticism of the Lions' first-round haul was directed at the selection of Gibbs, the second running back taken in the first round after the Atlanta Falcons selected Texas star Bijan Robinson at No. 8.

The Lions received an "F" from the likes of Yahoo Sports and The Athletic for the pick.

"Are the Lions OK?" Charles McDonald of Yahoo Sports wrote. "Jahmyr Gibbs is a huge surprise this early in the draft and absolutely no one had him going in this range. Let's not get carried away, Gibbs is a solid player, but he was ranked 42nd on the Yahoo Sports big board and only 25th on the consensus big board at Pro Football Network. Major reach here for a running back that won't even be the bell cow for this team considering they also signed David Montgomery to a three-year deal."

It didn't get much better from Pro Football Focus (a "below average" grade), CBS Sports (D) or Sports Illustrated (C-minus).

Pro Football Focus called it a "big reach," before allowing, "He can make an impact in the passing game, though, as he hauled in 103 passes for 1,215 receiving yards over the past three seasons."

It wasn't all bad, though, as Vinnie Iyer of Sporting News gave the Lions an A for the Gibbs pick.

"Gibbs might be the better fit than Robinson for their needs as a compact runner with elite receiving skills," Iyer wrote. "He can displace oft-injured D’Andre Swift, a free agent in 2024, in that latter capacity with the workhorse potential to push newcomer David Montgomery into a swing backup role."

The reviews of the Campbell pick were better, though Yahoo flunked it, giving the Lions matching Fs for their first-round work and, similarly, Pro Football Focus gave it a "below average" grade to match its Gibbs assessment.

"The Lions could have had Jack Campbell potentially two rounds later than this," McDonald wrote. "Pretty crazy."

The Sporting News (B-plus), The Athletic (B), and Sports Illustrated (B-minus) all gave the Campbell pick a solid grade, with Pete Prisco of CBS handing out an A-plus.

This kid will be special," Prisco wrote. "He is big, can run and will improve as a cover player as he gets acclimated to the NFL game. He's one of my favorite players in this draft."