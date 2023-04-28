Rookie Gibbs shares worry-free character, electric playmaking of Lions legend Sanders

Allen Park — During his Hall of Fame career, Detroit Lions running back Barry Sanders was as quiet and humble off the field as he was electric on it. Jahmyr Gibbs, one of the team's first-round draft picks on Thursday, gives off similar vibes.

A dynamic playmaker at both Georgia Tech and Alabama, you had to lean in to hear Gibbs' answers at his introductory press conference on Friday. That's just part of who he is, low-key and without reservations. But, there's nothing quiet about him when the ball is in his hands.

Sanders was part of the welcoming committee, along with fellow Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson, when Gibbs and Jack Campbell, Detroit's two first-round picks, landed in Detroit. Gibbs called the opportunity to meet Sanders the fulfillment of a lifelong dream. Like many other running backs who have come through Detroit in recent years, including Kerryon Johnson and D'Andre Swift, Gibbs grew up idolizing Sanders.

Some combination of awestruck and humble, Gibbs said he did more listening than talking during the interaction.

"He's my favorite player ever, so I've been watching him for a while and just meeting him was crazy," Gibbs said. "It's a historical moment for me. I'm always going to remember that."

Of course, Gibbs doesn't have to be anywhere near as good as Sanders to be a success with the Lions. They just need him to be the versatile weapon he was for the Crimson Tide last season, when he racked up more than 1,600 all-purpose yards as a running back, receiver and kickoff returner.

In his pre-draft conversations with the Lions, he got the sense they plan to use him in a similar way, but potentially with a more advanced route tree than he ran at Alabama.

"(My versatility) is going to bring a lot — running the ball, returning kicks, catching the ball," Gibbs said. "I just feel like whatever spot they want me at, I think I'll excel and just add more to the team and help us win more."

Winning is everything to Gibbs, which is part of what makes him a fit for Detroit's culture. He said he's not concerned with personal milestones or accolades, because he believes those come naturally when the team is successful.

Plus, Gibbs has already overcome so much to reach this point. His difficult childhood has been well-documented, having been raised by his single grandmother and staying in a shelter at the age of 13. Through high school, he spent time living with teammates, including the Ross family, who were with him on draft night and among the contingent who traveled with him to Detroit.

"Childhood, earlier age, probably my grandma, my aunt, my uncle," Gibbs said. "Later on through life, (the Ross family), my mom and dad, my brothers, they did a great job keeping me on track and not letting me get in trouble."

Gibbs said that disciplined sense of purpose that got him here will continue to define him.

"I think I'm a good teammate; I think I'm a genuine person," Gibbs said. "You pretty much won't see me in trouble. I'm pretty just straightforward. I know what I want in life and I try do everything in my power not to mess that up."

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Justin_Rogers