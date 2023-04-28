Lions trade up to take Western Kentucky DT Brodric Martin in NFL Draft

Allen Park — Brad Holmes just couldn't help himself.

With the Lions cruising toward the end of Day 2 at the NFL Draft, Holmes made his fifth trade of the draft to move up and select Western Kentucky defensive tackle Brodric Martin with the No. 96 pick.

Detroit gave up picks No. 122, No. 139 and No. 168 in a trade with the Arizona Cardinals to move up.

Martin, 24, is a hulking 6-foot-5, 337 pounds. He spent four years at North Alabama (FCS) before transferring to Western Kentucky for the 2021 and 2022 seasons, where he was named honorable mention All-CUSA. He had decent production in his 2021 season at Western Kentucky, making 31 tackles, including 4½ for loss, with 2½ sacks. He started 14 games as a sixth-year senior, racking up 31 tackles with 1½ sacks.

