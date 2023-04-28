Lions trade up with Packers, select Alabama safety Brian Branch with No. 45 pick

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions have made their second draft trade in as many days, moving up in the second round Friday night before making their second selection of the evening.

Detroit gave up pick No. 159 to the Green Bay Packers to move from No. 48 to 45, using the pick to select Alabama safety Brian Branch. Branch, a projected first-rounder, is a Georgia native and attended the same high school as Lions Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson.

Branch (6-feet, 190 pounds) is the consensus top safety in this year's NFL Draft. He played 12 games for Alabama in the 2020 National Championship season. He became a full-time starter this past season and was named as a First-Team All-American. He made 90 tackles, including 14 for loss, with three sacks and two interceptions.

nbianchi@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @nolanbianchi