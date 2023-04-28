Live updates: NFL Draft, Day 2

By Dana Wakiji

Special to The Detroit News

The Detroit Lions opened the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday night with a pair of first-round picks, selecting running back Jahmyr Gibbs and linebacker Jack Campbell at Nos. 12 and 18, respectively.

They'll potentially add three more players on Friday in Rounds 2 and 3 of the draft, which kicks off at 7 p.m. The Lions, as of now, own three second-round picks, at Nos. 34, 48 and 55.

Follow along here for live updates from Detroit News contributor Dana Wakiji.