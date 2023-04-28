Report: Lions already getting trade interest in D'Andre Swift

Allen Park — A day after the Detroit Lions drafted running back Jahmyr Gibbs in the first round, the team is reportedly fielding trade interest for D'Andre Swift, according to ESPN. Additionally, the report states Swift's representatives have been in contact with the team about finding a new home.

Lions general manager Brad Holmes was asked about Swift's status Thursday night and was non-committal about the back's future with the franchise.

“Yeah, I mean D’Andre is still on our roster," Holmes said. "He’s still a part of our team, he’s still under contract with us. He’s a dynamic football player. So, it hasn’t really changed the math there, yet. But it is early, so. It didn’t really change (anything). We just kind of put Jahmyr in his own separate box and just got really excited about the player, didn’t really have any bearing of D’Andre."

The situation has similarities to Detroit's decision to trade cornerback Jeff Okudah earlier this month. After adding three defensive backs in free agency, all with starting potential, it seemed obvious the team didn't view the former first-round pick as part of its future, despite continuing to publicly praise his efforts and potential.

The team eventually sent Okudah to Atlanta in exchange for a fifth-round draft pick.

"I just think it was the right time," Holmes said after making the deal. "I think it was good for Jeff. I had a good talk with him after it was done and he totally understood it as well. So, it was great. I really respect what Jeff did. We put him in some adverse moments in training camp last year and, like I told you guys, I really respected how he battled and didn’t bat an eye and won a starting job. We had the conversation of OK, if this didn’t happen now, is there a chance that it could happen a little later? I think it was just good for Jeff. ...You get the call and sometimes it just lines up and makes sense for all parties, and it just did."

Like Okudah, Swift is entering the final year of his rookie contract and the team has a new player on the roster who can fill his role in the scheme. So it would hardly be surprising for the team to find a partner, pick up a draft asset and shed Swift's $1.8 million salary, further establishing Gibbs' as the dual-threat complement to lead back David Montgomery.

