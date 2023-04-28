What does Jahmyr Gibbs' arrival mean for Lions running back D'Andre Swift?

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions were beyond thrilled to land Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs with the No. 12 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Gibbs caught the eye of Brad Holmes early in the process when the Lions general manager went to scout Alabama's game against Texas last season. And the appreciation for the dynamic prospect only grew as the team learned more about his abilities and makeup.

Holmes sees Gibbs as an offensive weapon, someone who can run the ball and make plays as a pass catcher out of the backfield. That sounds a lot like the scouting report for current Lions running back D'Andre Swift.

Of course, the easy assumption is Gibbs is being drafted as a replacement for Swift, who has struggled with durability throughout his career and entering the final year of his rookie contract. Holmes was asked directly how the addition of the newcomer impacts the veteran's status.

"Yeah, I mean D’Andre is still on our roster," Holmes said. "He’s still a part of our team, he’s still under contract with us. He’s a dynamic football player. So, it hasn’t really changed the math there, yet. But it is early, so. It didn’t really change we just kind of put Jahmyr in his own separate box and just got really excited about the player, didn’t really have any bearing of D’Andre."

The statement could be read a number of different ways, based on your perspective, but there's enough in the tea leaves to read Swift might not be long for Detroit's roster. It's even possible he's traded this weekend for a late-round draft pick, similar to the deal the Lions made earlier this month that sent former first-round pick Jeff Okudah to the Falcons for a fifth-round selection.

And it's also not inconceivable to believe they'll find a taker. Even with the durability issues, Swift has proven to be a dynamic playmaker, averaging 4.6 yards per carry, racking up nearly 1,200 receiving yards and scoring 25 touchdowns in three seasons. And he'd only cost another team $1.8 million in 2023.

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Justin_Rogers