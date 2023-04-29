2023 NFL Draft's 'Mr. Irrelevant' hails from Detroit's east side

With the final pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, "Detroit vs. Everybody" took on a whole new meaning.

Detroit native and Toledo edge defender Desjuan Johnson became this year's "Mr. Irrelevant" when he was selected by the Los Angeles Rams, 259th-overall, to close the three-day festivities from Kansas City.

Johnson, who was All-MAC for three straight seasons after receiving First-Team honors in 2022, had a whopping 47 tackles-for-loss over his college career to go with 15 sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception. He grew up on the East side of Detroit and is the son of former University of Kansas defensive tackle Dion Johnson.

Dion Johnson died tragically when Desjuan was four years old; he was paralyzed after taking a stray bullet to the head while driving to Blockbuster in May 2002, on the same day he a tryout with the Chicago Bears. Two years later, Dion died in his sleep because of injuries sustained from the shooting.

Johnson is known as a disruptor on the edge with an excellent set of hands. He was reported to have made a top-30 visit with the Lions.

nbianchi@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @nolanbianchi