Lions trade RB D'Andre Swift to Eagles for future fourth-round pick

Allen Park — Two days after drafting Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs, the Lions have traded veteran running back D'Andre Swift to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Lions are getting back a fourth-round pick in 2025 and moving up 30 spots in the seventh round this year, from No. 249 to 219.

Much like when the Lions traded cornerback Jeff Okudah earlier this month, the writing was on the wall with Swift's time in Detroit after the team selected Gibbs with the No. 12 pick in the first round. General manager Brad Holmes spoke tepidly about Swift's future Thursday night, noting he was still under contract and the addition of Gibbs didn't change the math with Swift, "yet."

A second-round pick in 2020, Swift was a dynamic playmaker during this three seasons with the Lions. He racked up nearly 3,000 yards from scrimmage, while averaging 4.6 yards per carry and scoring 25 total touchdowns. But durability was a consistent concern. He's missed 10 games during his brief career and was limited by ankle and shoulder issues in several others.

Gibbs' dual-threat skill set is a natural replacement for what Swift brought to Detroit's offense. The former Georgia Tech and Alabama standout tallied 1,370 yards and 10 touchdowns for the Crimson Tide last season, as well as sharing kickoff return duties for the team.

Joining the Eagles will be a homecoming for Swift, who was born and raised in the city of Philadelphia and played his high school ball at St. Joseph's Preparatory.

As a team, the Lions are coming off the franchise's best rushing season in more than two decades, averaging 4.5 yards per carry and scoring 23 times on the ground. They'll now be led by a different tandem next season after allowing Jamaal Williams to depart in free agency, trading Swift and signing David Montgomery to a three-year, $18 million contract.

