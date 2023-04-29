Detroit Lions' 2023 undrafted free agent tracker
Justin Rogers
The Detroit News
Allen Park — With the 2023 NFL Draft complete, the Detroit Lions have begun to reach out to undrafted players to fill out the roster. Below will be a list of prospects who have reportedly agreed with the team.
Note: There is some fluidity with these announcements because the agreements won't be formalized for a few days.
This list will continually be updated as new information becomes available.
▶ Adrian Martinez, QB, Kansas State
▶ Isaac Darkangelo, LB, Illinois
▶ Mohamed Ibrahim, RB, Minnesota
▶ Ryan Swoboda, OT, Central Florida
▶ Brad Cecil, OL, South Florida
jdrogers@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @Justin_Rogers