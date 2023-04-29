Lions add to trenches, select William & Mary OL Colby Sorsdal in fifth round

Allen Park — For the second straight pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Lions grabbed a small-school trench player, selecting offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal out of William & Mary in the fifth round with the No. 152 overall choice.

"I can't really explain the feelings right now," Sorsdal said. "I think I got hives a little bit because of how excited I am."

A 2022 captain and five-year starter, Sorsdal started 46 games at right tackle, earning FCS first-team All-American honors in 2022 as William & Mary finished fourth in the division for fewest sacks allowed and most rushing yards per game. Listed at 6-foot-6, 301 pounds, he has shorter than typically desired arm length for an offensive tackle, which means his best fit could be guard in the NFL.

"I played tackle my entire career at William & Mary, but throughout practice and even at the East-West Shrine Bowl, I got in some guard reps as well as left tackle reps," Sorsdal said. "I've snapped a handful of times in practice and stuff like that. I'm just looking forward to making an impact wherever I'm needed."

On the interior, Detroit has Pro Bowler Jonah Jackson at left guard, with veterans Halapoulivaati Vaitai and Graham Glasgow expected to compete for the starting right guard job. Kayode Awosika and Logan Stenberg are in the mix for depth jobs.

If the Lions feel Sorsdal can stick at tackle, there's less competition for the backup role behind starters Taylor Decker and Penei Sewell. The front-runner to be the first off the bench is Matt Nelson, who has been a fill-in starter for the Lions in recent years. Obinna Eze and Darrin Paulo are also on the roster.

Sorsdal is thrilled by the opportunity to soak up knowledge from a solid veteran group in Detroit.

"I think one of my strengths is I learn and I love to learn," he said. "So coming into a room with Penei Sewell and all those guys, it's a dream come true right? I'm just excited to get to work."

Sorsdal is Detroit's first pick since Western Kentucky's Brodric Martin at the end of the third round Friday night. Also unheralded coming into the pre-draft process, the Lions similarly scouted him at this year's East-West Shrine game.

