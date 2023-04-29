Lions wrap up draft haul with North Carolina receiver Antoine Green

Allen Park — The Lions used their eighth and final selection of the 2023 NFL Draft on North Carolina wide receiver Antoine Green in the seventh round.

Another participant from this year's East-West Shrine Bowl — following Detroit's third-round pick Brodric Martin and fifth-round choice Colby Sorsdal — the 6-foot-2, 199-pound Green caught 43 passes for 798 yards and seven touchdowns in nine games last season. He missed three contests with a collarbone injury, but was productive enough to earn third-team all-conference honors.

After the East-West game, Green went to the NFL Combine and performed well, flashing solid speed with a 4.47-second 40-yard dash. An outside deep threat for the Tar Heels, a third of his 65 targets traveled 20 or more yards beyond the line of scrimmage during the 2022 season.

Green played sparsely on special teams in college, which will likely need to change if he hopes to make Detroit's regular-season roster.

