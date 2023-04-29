Get to know new Lions defensive tackle Brodric Martin

Birthplace: Tuscaloosa, Ala. (Age: 23)

High School: Northridge

College: Western Kentucky

It's difficult to imagine a 330-pound man as a wide receiver, but that was Martin's first football position, before eventually shifting to tight end and the defensive line.

After four seasons at FCS school North Alabama, where he started 15 games at defensive tackle, Martin transferred and finished out his collegiate career at Western Kentucky. He plays multiple spots along the defensive front, but he's most at home with the nose tackle alignments across from the opposing center, where he can use his massive frame and position-best reach (35-inch arms) to his advantage.

Martin has dealt with some adversity in recent years, including the tragic passing of his older brother Brandon, who passed away in late 2021 after a battle with leukemia. He was 27 years old.

Prior to being selected the Lions, Martin did take a late top-30 pre-draft visit to the team's facility in Allen Park.

Quotable: "Martin showed improved confidence with each game and turned himself into a legitimate NFL prospect as a senior. Martin is a light-footed big man with a decent first step to attack the outside leverage of blockers and the lateral quickness to stack and defend multiple gaps. He generates easy power from his legs and his upper half, including violent hands, but his technique fades quickly. Martin won’t be a high-volume snap defender in the NFL, but he is a wrecking ball who can become a valuable part of a nose tackle rotation if given time to develop." — Dane Brugler, The Athletic

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Justin_Rogers