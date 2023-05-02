Lions rookies, free agent additions get uniform numbers

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions assigned uniform numbers to their eight draft picks and nine free-agent additions on Tuesday, while several holdover players changed numbers heading into the 2023 season.

Running back Jahmyr Gibbs and linebacker Jack Campbell, the team's first-round selections, will wear No. 26 and No. 46, respectively. The 26 previously belonged to defensive back Ifeatu Melifonwu, who is switching to No. 6. Campbell's 46 belonged to running back Craig Reynolds the past two years. He's also changing numbers, taking over No. 13.

Detroit's remaining six draft picks will wear the following numbers.

▶ Hendon Hooker, No. 12

▶ Brian Branch, No. 32

▶ Colby Sorsdal, No. 75

▶ Antoine Green, No. 80

▶ Sam LaPorta, No. 87

▶ Brodric Martin, No. 98

As for the free-agent additions, five are going with single digits. Wide receiver Marvin Jones becomes the first Lions player to wear No. 0 since fullback Johnny Olszewski (1961), taking advantage of a recent change in league policy. Defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson takes No. 2, cornerback Emmanuel Moseley will wear No. 4 and running back David Montgomery takes No. 5.

The final single digit uniform, Jeff Okudah's No. 1, will go to incoming cornerback Cam Sutton, not wide receiver Jameson Williams, who had twice expressed interest in the number publicly, including a tweet minutes after it was reported Okudah had been traded to Atlanta.

Additionally, the returning Jalen Reeves-Maybin moves from his old No. 44, which now belongs to Malcolm Rodriguez, to No. 42, while Graham Glasgow regains the No. 60 he wore his previous stint in Detroit.

Among the other players changing numbers are cornerback Saivion Smith to No. 23 and cornerback Chase Lucas to No. 27.

As a friendly reminder for folks considering a jersey purchase, it would be wise to hold off until after training camp. Rookies will often change their numbers ahead of the regular season, as more options become available when the roster is reduced to 53 players.

