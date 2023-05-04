Lions add Australian tight end Patrick Murtagh through NFL international program

As part of the NFL's International Pathway Program to offer opportunities to foreign players, the Detroit Lions were assigned Australian tight end Patrick Murtagh on Thursday.

"Detroit Lions bound! Beyond grateful for everyone that's been a part of this journey," Murtagh posted on Instagram. "To my team around me, friends, family and everyone else out there, thank you."

A 23-year-old Brisbane native, Murtagh formerly played for the Gold Coast Suns of the Australian Football League. While preparing for his NFL opportunity at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., he had the opportunity to train with former Pro Bowl receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Murtagh called the experience "surreal."

The International Pathway Program has existed since 2017. Murtagh is following Eagles offensive lineman Jordan Mailata, who entered the league in 2018 via the same route and has developed into a starting left tackle for the Eagles.

As part of the program's structure, Murtagh does not count against Detroit's 90-man roster, and can similarly hold a practice-squad spot into the season and not count against that limit either.

